Roughly half of the virtual learning students at North Lamar ISD will be required to return to the classroom for face-to-face instruction following school board action at a Tuesday night meeting.
Students with a class average of 70 or below or those with three or more unexcused absences in a grading period will no longer be taught remotely, according to a resolution that received unanimous board approval. Parents of affected students will be notified at least two weeks in advance of the date a student is required to return to campus.
Texas Education Commissioner Mike Morath has reversed an earlier ruling that prevented schools from requiring failing remote learners return to on-campus instruction without the possible loss of funding, according to Superintendent Kelly Stewart.
In making a recommendation for board action, Stewart said the administration took into consideration many factors, including teacher assessments of how best to teach struggling students, financial implications involving school funding, health safety of students, staff and the community as well as the impact teaching both face-to-face and online students has on teachers.
“Our administration team met with a group of teachers from our district site-based committee, and I wanted to share with you some of their concerns about remote learning,” Stewart said. “Their concerns were over student failures due to not turning in their work, managing attendance, that feeling of being on call all hours of the day, lack of student motivation and participation, lack of communication with students and spending massive amounts of time preparing for students both in class and online.”
Based on the number of students quarantined at any given time because of Covid-19 exposure, plus the number of regular remote learners, the number of off-campus students varies from day to day, according to Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson.
“Take for example, on this day (Nov. 10), the high school had 193 students online, the junior high had 109 and we had 95 quarantined at Higgins,” Watson said. “I just wanted to show you those numbers because it could be alot for some teachers.”
Looking at failures, Watson said the remote student failure rate is two to three times higher than with face-to-face instruction. Bailey Intermediate had 53% of its remote student population fail; Stone Middle School had 49% and North Lamar High School had 66%.
“If you bring back just those that fail (191 students out of a total 381 remote students), you are bringing back half of your population,” Watson said. “With our Lamar County (Covid-19) numbers right now, bringing back all of them at this time would not be smart.”
Watson also addressed financial implications by saying that the return of struggling students to the classroom may help attendance, which in turn brings in more revenue, but a loss of students to home school or another district that offers remote learning could offset any gain, Watson said.
In other action, the board seated returning trustees Stephen “Red” Holmes and Sheila Daughtrey for three-year terms, and then elected Alesha Preston as board president, Bo Exum as vice president and Kristi Trammell as secretary.
Before nominations for president began, outgoing president Jeff Martin asked trustees not to put his name in nomination.
“I have enjoyed leading this board and this district, and appreciate all the board members,” Martin said. “It is time for me to step down.”
Following a closed session, trustees approved the administrative recommendation to move deaf interpreters Angela Holdeman and Lydia Nichols from at-will employees to a 10-month non-teaching contract.
