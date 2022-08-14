Paris ISD trustees will receive a report on STAAR test results, consider adult breakfast and lunch prices and review student handbooks when the board meets at 5:30 p.m. Monday in the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Other agenda items include discussion about property casualty insurance, a second reading of policy updates, financial reports, and an executive session to consider personnel matters to include employment, leaves, resignations and retirements.
