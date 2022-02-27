Lamar County Commissioners are to conduct a public hearing on a proposed reinvestment zone and tax abatement for the planned Mockingbird Solar Center west of Paris off Highway 82, learn about Texas opioid multi-district litigation involving the county and consider a historical marker application for the Lamar County Services building, also known as the “Old Post Office” when the court meets at 9 a.m. in the county courthouse in downtown Paris.
Other agenda items include a racial profiling report from Lamar County Sheriff Scott Cass, an update on software currently used in the sheriff’s department, courthouse repairs, the leasing of a county barn at 3810 FM 195, the possible purchase and/or sale of property, the rejection and possible re-letting of fuel bids, the hiring of Bobby Smallwood Construction for repairs from recent flooding, discussion about Amerian Rescue Plan Act funds and the appointment of Joe Iglehart, Patti Staples and Cynthia Dykes to the Lamar County Child Welfare Board.
Before the regular meeting, commissioners are to be treated to an 8 a.m. breakfast by Lamar County Extension agents in the county court jury room.
