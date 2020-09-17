Robin Anderson’s team of 39 janitors at Paris ISD haven’t had a day off in months. When the Covid-19 pandemic broke out, their vacation time was pushed back. The schools needed them.
“None of my custodians have had vacations since last year. They have had no time off since March. None,” she said.
Anderson is the project manager of American Housekeeping Inc., the company Paris ISD has contracted to do cleaning on all of its campuses. She’s responsible for making sure her staff keeps seven Paris ISD schools as clean and as safe as possible — and it’s no small task.
One of the janitors, Shatoya Douglas, who is responsible for general cleaning as well as spraying down buses, said her job was already fast-paced before the coronavirus pandemic started, but now she’s had to kick it into high gear to keep up. Although she said it can be scary sometimes, knowing how important her job is, it helps when she gets recognition from staff.
“One of the teachers told me this morning, ‘You sure do a good job keeping this clean around this school,’” Douglas said. “I said ‘I try. I do the best I can.’”
And Anderson said encouragement like that goes a long way.
“They just want people to know that they work hard, and they appreciate the accolades,” she said. “They appreciate people saying, good job, thank you for taking care of our campuses, thank you for making sure everything is ready to go for the students. They just really love the appreciation of what they do every day for all the campuses and thousands of children.”
Paris ISD janitors are using backpack sprayers and industrial-grade cleaners, Ecolab and yellow peroxide, to clean everything from railings and lunch tables to school buses. But Anderson said the biggest task of the day is cleaning after lunch. At Paris High School, there are three lunch periods beginning at 11:30 a.m. and ending at 1 p.m., and the janitorial staff work constantly throughout the lunches to ensure surfaces are as clean as possible.
“That's the main portion of the day is the lunch period,” Anderson said. “That's a lot of time. That's a lot of work. You can only imagine what they do during the day during lunch period.”
During those lunch periods, the janitorial staff are cleaning and dealing with trash bags, food and students coming in and out, and then when the students get to go back to their classrooms, the staff still have more than an hour’s worth of cleaning to do — mopping, sweeping, wiping down every surface with the Ecolab and yellow peroxide — just to prepare the lunch room for the next day.
But the cleaning doesn’t end there. Anderson said there are two shifts of custodians, and the second shift is responsible for coming in at the end of the school day and sanitizing every single “touch point,” which could be anything from a railing, to a light switch, to a faucet. She said most days, the night shift workers aren’t finished until 11:30 p.m. — and that’s not counting the days when there are evening sports games or events.
In addition to the constant daily cleaning, the school and AHI have devised a contingency plan should any staff member or student get sick, which includes going in with backpack sprayers and a full set of personal protective equipment — goggles, smocks, gloves and masks — to clean any room or surface the infected person may have come in contact with.
Thankfully, they haven’t had to use that extensive protocol yet, but each day is still a tiring, mammoth task.
“They are tired. I hear that a lot here that they're just very rundown. You know, working with chemicals every day, wearing gloves every day, wearing a face mask every day, dealing with a lot of trash….” Anderson said. “There's a lot on their shoulders and they understand it. They understand how important they are. But morale…. their morale is running a little low, but (they say) they're blessed. They're blessed to have their job and they acknowledge that.”
Oct. 2 is School Janitorial Day and Paris ISD public relations officer Melanie Meredith said each campus will be thanking their staff for all of their hard work with thank you notes and treats.
