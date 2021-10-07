Choctaw Nation Tribal Police on Monday arrested a man suspected of stealing an ambulance at a Boswell, Oklahoma, home, Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Parks said.
Reid Jordan had Choctaw Nation warrants for murder two, larceny of an ambulance and malicious injury of property.
Reid is suspected of stealing a Choctaw County EMS ambulance, which was taken while EMS providers were on a call in Soper, Oklahoma, a few months ago. The theft led to the death of a man who had called the ambulance after experiencing chest pains.
Jordan was booked into the Choctaw County Jail and transferred to another county jail.
