Just as the 2020 global pandemic failed to hinder the work of the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce, Covid-19 failed to put a damper on the organization’s 117th annual banquet Tuesday as more than 200 guests enjoyed an evening outdoors under the Love Civic Center pavilion.
Chamber leadership passed from Outgoing Chairman Greg Wilson to Incoming Chairman Bryan Glass, and master of ceremonies Derald Bulls announced this year’s award winners.
Dustin Broadway received Ambassador of the Year, the Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society received the nonprofit organization award and Tim Walsworth was named recipient of the coveted Bobby and Imy Walters Volunteer of the Year award. Bob Swaim Hardware garnered Business of the Year recognition.
With “Make Your Mark” as a theme, Glass encouraged his audience to “make a mark” by helping people “be, think and live better,” something he said the Chamber of Commerce has been doing for years.
The third generation chamber chairman shared what it takes to “Make Your Mark” as he talked about beliefs passed on to him by his father, former chamber Chairman David Glass, and mother, Donna Glass.
“Engage in a fruitful spirit,” Glass said. “Be generous, be kind and be compassionate in all you do. And lastly, believe and commit.
“Believe and commit, that’s where you come in,” Glass said, encouraging his audience to believe and commit to the chamber. “The Lamar County Chamber of Commerce continues to be the voice of business, industry and tourism in this community for 117 years, and will be an advocate for you as a business owner for years to come.”
Glass asked all to join him in the coming year by “giving a little more and doing a little more to help Paris and Lamar County ‘make our mark.’”
Earlier, Wilson complimented chamber staff for overcoming Covid-19 challenges and for thinking outside the box to provide businesses much needed support during unheard of and challenging times.
“It was absolutely amazing the tireless hours that they worked to think outside the box and be creative, and to help our business community,” Wilson said as he noted a Facebook page to advertise curbside service for restaurants with virtual blitzes, and $25,000 in grants to help Chamber businesses that were hurting.
Wilson thanked Chamber board members as well those on the Visitors and Convention Council, Love Civic Center and his executive team for helping fill “shoes that were too big for me.”
And to the incoming chairman, Wilson said, “You’ve got a team that is going to make you look good.”
In making award presentations, Bulls highlighted accomplishments of this year’s honorees.
About the Ambassador of the Year, the master of ceremonies heralded Broadway as “a true visionary and team player who is always stepping up to help behind the scenes to turn planning into reality.”
Bulls noted the Volunteer Group of the Year serves children with intellectual and developmental disabilities at the REACH Center, 505 Lamar Ave., home to the Johnny Stallings Recreation Program, which provides after school care and all-day care when school is not in session. The Red River Valley Down Syndrome Society served over 40 families in its Buddy Baseball and Buddy Basketball programs in addition to providing resources for families, including a place for meetings, workshops and learning in its computer lab. During a Covid-19 quarantine from March through May, staff provided virtual story time, Zoom workshops and Facetime activities and even had a Zoom on-line dance party,
About Volunteer of the Year recipient Walsworth, Bulls said his name is “synonymous with hard work, caring for others, love for all things good and giving of his time and resources.”
A Roxton City Council member, Walsworth is known for his work with youth, his cooking skills and his generosity with his wares on Halloween, on Valentine’s Day and at many birthday parties. He has served on the Lamar County Retired and Senior Volunteer Program board for 12 years, volunteered with Meals on Wheels and in 2019 was named Volunteer of the Year by the Lamar County United Way.
Introducing this year’s Business of the Year, Bulls noted the third generation hardware store was established during the 1930s, and at one time had between 8,000 and 10,000 horse collars in inventory, in addition to sawmill supplies, industrial supplies and home goods.
“And as most of us know, ‘anything else under the sun,’” Bulls said, reflecting on today’s inventory at the store located south of the Plaza on 1st SW Street. “It’s been said many times, if Bob Swaim Hardware doesn’t have it, you don’t need it.”
Robert Swaim, son of current owner Freddy Swaim, accepted the award.
