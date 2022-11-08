Texas Department of Transportation officials have announced that a project to place sidewalks along a portion of US 271 (North Main Street) in Paris, Texas, is slated to begin in late November.
The contractor, Ti-Zack Concrete, was awarded 121 working days, weather permitting, to complete this project valued at more than $1.4 million. The contractor anticipates setting project barricades on Nov. 28, 2002 and starting work soon thereafter. The target completion date for this project is Aug. 31, 2023.
The contractor will install sidewalks along US 271 (North Main Street) from Sante Fe Street to one-quarter mile north of Stone Avenue. This project may require occasional temporary lane closures, officials said.
Motorists who frequently travel in this area are asked to pay special attention to all barricades, traffic controls and signs, and to reduce their speed as they approach and travel through work zones. They should also be prepared to follow a detour route around this area, and should avoid distractions such as cell phones, eating, drinking, or car audio or navigation systems.
