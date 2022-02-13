BONHAM – The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court will host a public hearing on a zoning change application for 2.85 acres on CR 2900 in Dodd City from agriculture to low density single-family district at 8:50 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 833 7910 6263.
Commissioners will reconvene in regular session at 9 a.m. with an agenda that includes accepting the Bois d’Arc Lake Zoning Commission’s approval on the zoning change; consider the need for another burn ban; consider a resolution for the county’s intent to pay itself for prior expenditure of funds from the proceeds of tax-exempt obligations; and consider replacing Precinct 3 Commissioner Jerry Magness as chair of the Lake Ralph Hall ZOning Committee with Newt Cunningham.
Commissioners also are to receive financial reports from the county treasurer, county clerk, district court, Precinct 3 justice of the peace and county auditor. They also are to consider amending the county’s juror request for pay to remove Habitat for Humanity from the list of agencies per the Auditor’s Office request.
