PATTONVILLE - Prairiland ISD trustees are to canvass election results from Saturday’s $16 million bond and trustee election when the board meets at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday in the administration building, 466 FM 196 South.
Other agenda items include administering the oath of office to new elected board members, the reorganization of the board and discuss a possible limitation on appraised value for SGT Hoskins Solar Project, a proposed new solar farm in the district.
Other action items include the approval of a fifth grade health education curriculum, the approval of an innovative high school course and the renewal of a District of Innovation Plan in addition to approving an annual audit engagement letter,and setting a public hearing on the 2022-2023 budget.
The board will meet in executive session to conser resignations, retirements, teacher contracts and other personnel matters.
