“We hold these truths to be self evident, that all men are created equal.” The famed words rang out loud and clear Friday at noon when members of the Texas Criminal Defense Lawyers Association gathered at the Lamar County Courthouse to read the Declaration of Independence.
The time honored and annual tradition occurs at every courthouse in the state to celebrate Independence Day, and though not many arrived to witness the event, the participants remained adamant about what it meant to them.
Jerry Coyle for instance, an attorney at law, spoke to the significance of the annual reading.
“This is an annual event, and we do it to honor the declaration and to reaffirm our commitment to these ideals, particularly appropriate at a time like this when our democracy is under unprecedented attack,” he said.
He elaborated on what he deemed a democratic attack.
“In multiple states, there are efforts to suppress the vote of many citizens. We had an insurrection on Jan. 6 that is unprecedented in our history. We have seen nothing like that in the capital of the United States since the War of 1812 when the British burned the Capitol. … We’ve had a free and fair election that is still claimed to have been fraudulent, which it is not. All of these things are an attack on the democracy that we cherish,” Coyle said.
He proceeded to recite a paragraph from the Declaration of Independence.
“‘We hold these truths to be self evident that all men’ — and I would add women — ‘are created equal. That they are endowed by their Creator with certain inalienable rights; among these are life, liberty, and the pursuit of happiness.’ That’s the creed, the founding creed of the United States upon which the Constitution and all our laws is built,” Coyle said.
Ruth Ann Alsobrook, a former government instructor at Paris Junior College, also participated in the event.
“I came out here today because it’s important to read these documents periodically that make up our foundation of government. And of course the Constitution is the big one, but this is what kicked it off. My favorite paragraph is the same one as Jerry’s, ‘We hold these truths to be self-evident …,’ but I also like the next one. ‘Whenever any government becomes destructive of these ends, it’s the right of the people to alter or abolish it and institute a new one,’” she quoted.
Coyle also stated that though he revered the document for what it represented, the Declaration had its flaws.
“There is a paragraph in there that decries what they call the ‘merciless Indian savages,’ which is in direct contradiction with the paragraph that I read that I love that all people are created equal. So the best of us, me included, we are flawed human beings; our founders were flawed human beings. We are in the business, as the preamble of the Constitution says, making perfect our union. Always imperfect, moving towards more and more perfection,” Coyle concluded.
