Kaci Williams is now a finalist in a national scholarship program, and it’s all thanks to TikTok, a social media app.
“Believe it or not, my mom sent it (the scholarship) to me on TikTok,” Williams said. “She spent a lot of time looking for scholarships for me and it popped up for her.”
The daughter of Chuck and Angela Williams, Kaci said she didn’t “really think I had a shot because it’s a national scholarship.” The Jack Kent Cooke Foundation’s Cooke College Scholarship is selected on students with financial needs and “exceptional academic ability,” according to the foundation’s website. The winners receive up to $40,000 annually for four years of college.
“I guess I really underestimated myself,” she said.
The scholarship is a national program, and semifinalists were whittled down from the 5,860 applicants to just 428. Every year, the foundation gives out about 60 scholarships.
As far as she knows, Williams said there isn’t anything else she needs to do for the scholarship, just wait until the judges are finished deliberating. She expects an answer around March. She said she plans to attend Texas Tech University in
Lubbock.
Williams has been very busy applying for any and all scholarships.
“I’m not even sure of the actual number at this point,” Williams said.
She has already received $2,000 from the All Bull Sale hosted by the Chamber of Commerce and $5,000 from Texas Tech for the presidential merit scholarship, which is based off of SAT scores, she said. She is also waiting to hear whether or not she receives the state Elks Lodge scholarship, which can start at $5,000 and go up to a possible $40,000.
Williams has learned a lot in the scholarship process, she said.
“I learned not to underestimate myself,” Williams said, adding that even if she never makes it past the semifinalist stage, that’s OK. “I’m proud of myself for being a semifinalist. There were so many applicants.”
She advises other students to have more confidence in themselves as well.
“Apply for everything,” Williams said. “Even when you don’t think you stand a chance, apply for everything you are eligible for.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.