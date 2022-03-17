Wendy’s has joined the fast-food flock gathered in the block of Lamar Avenue between Loop 286 and 33rd St. SE.
Wendy, complete in her bright red pigtails, balloons and turquoise and white outfit, brought her ofterings to Paris with a grand opening Tuesday.
And judging from the long, out-of-the-parking-lot lines from before lunch and into the night, area residents were ready for the square patty burgers, Frostys and other items in the Wendy’s line-up.
“People love Wendy’s. They love our Frostys,” said Chris Trotz, the Stonewall Road Restaurant Group Director of Area Operations, at Wendy’s grand opening ceremony Tuesday. “Our burgers are square because we don’t cut corners.
“It looks to be shaping up to be one of our biggest openings,” said Trotz, whose company operates 33 Wendy’s in Texas and Oklahoma and another 27 in the Louisville, Kentucky, area.
“We are always looking for the opportunity to expand,” he said. “This is our 18th store we have opened in the past three and a half years.”
Wendy’s District Manager Terri Arnold got the staff and spectators fired up at the start of the ceremony with a rap she wrote earlier.
“My name is Mrs. Terri, and I am here to say, congratulations team, it’s opening day. You’ve worked, you’ve trained and shed a tear or two. But now it’s time to show what you can do,” she rapped to the appreciative crowd of Lamar Chamber of Commerce members and others.
The new store’s general manager, Jeane Bayer of Paris, knows something about all the training the new staffers went through.
“The interviewing and training took five weeks. It has been a process,” Bayer said.
But she is expecting great things from the staff she trained with the help of Wendy’s Oneida Velazco, who will be the general manager of the soon-to-open store in McKinney.
“This has been an exciting adventure,” Bayer said. “I am hoping to see continued growth in the community and to see my staff grow and continue in their careers.”
That staff at the Paris Wendy’s stands at 30 workers and five managers, Trotz said, noting that they are looking for more employees.
Paris Mayor Paula Portugal was on hand to welcome Wendy’s to Paris.
“This is more evidence that Paris is on the move,” she said. “We are growing and this is our time to shine.”
Chamber ambassador Beverly Johnson agreed.
“Like the mayor said, Paris is on the move and there is no looking back. We are moving forward,” she said.
Stonewall’s William Hamilton, who is the director of projects, was happy to see the turnout.
“We appreciate the support we saw on opening day and we appreciate the community,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.