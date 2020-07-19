RENO — City officials will soon be adding an additional method for the Reno Police Department to solve crimes as the city is partnering with the Texas Department of Transportation to install license plate readers throughout town.
The readers, which are free-standing, will aid the police department in solving a number of cases primarily related to property crimes, Police Chief Jeremy Massey said.
“Things like burglaries, thefts and vandalism — that’s where these will come most in handy,” Massey said. “In a break-in, people might have a security camera installed in their doorbells nowadays, but there can still be challenges in finding suspects’ vehicles. These will help us find vehicles tremendously in instances like that.”
Another important usage for the license plate readers will be in cases of Amber Alerts and other missing persons cases.
“If an Amber Alert goes out and we are looking for a specific car, these will be a big help in identifying them,” he said.
“This is all new technology, and this is big for us,” he added. “I’ve spoken to people in other agencies who have added these, and they’ve all said it made a significant impact.”
The details — such as how many will be installed and where they will be installed — are still being worked out, Massey said.
“With all that’s been going on with the coronavirus, the process has been a bit slower than it normally would, since things are changing so much,” he said. “I expect it to all be finalized within a month, though.”
City attorney David Hamilton said the project will not cost the city anything since it’s being handled by TxDOT, and Reno’s involvement is akin to an intergovernmental agreement.
