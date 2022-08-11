Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond gave Paris City Council an update on the group’s two-year plan of action initiated last year in July at a Monday meeting and reported on progress made to date toward implementing its strategies.
The plan incorporates initiatives to include job retention, job growth, workforce development support, land and building asset expansion, the creation of a unified vision for the community and the exploration of funding mechanisms.
In an effort to support job retention, the economic development board partnered with Paris Junior College to conduct a survey of local companies to assess their needs with a goal to contact at least 20 companies with 10 surveys completed to date. With a goal to host 10 dinners or lunches for plant executives to establish board member liaisons, nine have been held to date and visits have been made to Turner Industries, Campbell Soup, J Skinner, Kimberly Clark and Potter’s Industries with plans to continue visits.
Workforce development efforts have included visits with the Small Development Business Center with regard to start-up company support and a successful grant application with Workforce Solutions for the purchase of five welding machines for Paris Junior College. In addition, a group of local leaders and school administrators were convened to work on other workforce development avenues through grant funding obtained by Delco Trailers.
During the course of the year, PEDC has purchased 177 acres of land north of Kimberly Clark and across SE Loop 286 from the Gene Stallings Business Park with financing through an interest-saving loan from the City of Paris. In addition, the group has focused on site readiness by completing environmental studies and rezoning of much of its properties.
A cooperative effort on the part of PEDC, the city and the Lamar County Chamber of Commerce to develop a unified brand and vision for the community is well underway with more than 600 community surveys completed to be used by North Star Place Branding to develop a unified marketing strategy, another goal in the PEDC Plan of Action.
In summary, Hammond reported the fruits of economic development efforts.
“From July 1 last year to date, our efforts had supported 400 new jobs in Lamar County and 38 jobs truly retained that were at risk of leaving,” Hammond said. “I‘ve said this a number of times, but that’s really a good number for any community, let alone a community our size.”
Hammond credited her board and expressed appreciation to the council for its partnership.
Mayor Paula Portugal thanked Hammond for “an excellent report” and concluded, “I’ve never seen a more transparent, communicative board and executive director in any city I’ve lived in.”
Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.