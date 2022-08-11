PEDC Office

PEDC Office in Paris, Texas.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Paris Economic Development Corp executive director Maureen Hammond gave Paris City Council an update on the group’s two-year plan of action initiated last year in July at a Monday meeting and reported on progress made to date toward implementing its strategies.

The plan incorporates initiatives to include job retention, job growth, workforce development support, land and building asset expansion, the creation of a unified vision for the community and the exploration of funding mechanisms.

Mary Madewell is a staff writer for The Paris News. She can be reached at 903-785-6976 or at mary.madewell@theparisnews.com.

