Tickets are still available for the 2022 Lamar County Human Resources Council Mardi Gras fundraiser, set for March 4 at Love Civic Center, but they are going fast.
“As of Wednesday morning, we have about 50 individual tickets left for this year’s Mardi Gras fundraiser,” said Shelly Braziel, council executive director. “We do expect those to be gone by Friday, and the deadline for table sponsorships has already passed, but if there is still interest in tickets and sponsorships, call us. We will see what we can do about adding tables.”
Started in 2001, the Lamar County Human Resources Council Mardi Gras celebration is a major fundraiser for the organization, which provides about 220,000 meals to home-bound clients and those who attend council activity centers, as well as other services, such as delivering window AC units to clients over the age of 80 and thousands of pounds of pet food yearly for its clients.
“This event benefits Meals on Wheels, Horizon House Transitional Shelter and other support programs in the community,” Braziel said. “Most of the people we serve are homebound and our daily visits are the only personal contact many of them get, so it’s hugely important that we continue this work. We have to bring in match grants from the community in order to qualify for state funding, but Paris is the most giving community I have ever worked with. Our goal is to raise $100,000 this year, and I have no doubt the community will rise to meet our needs.”
The council is also supported by the United Way of Lamar County.
The pandemic caused the cancellation of last year’s Mardi Gras fundraiser and its lingering presence has led to a few changes at this year’s event, Braziel said.
“This year, there will be no silent auction, only the live auction,” she said. “Silent auctions mean large groups of people gathering together to view the items up for auction. Also this year, while diners will still line up for meal service, the meal will be served by staff instead of the diners serving themselves.”
Also, Braziel said, Signature Home Health, Hospice, Private Duty of Paris will provide masks at each table and at the front door.
“Everyone is free, of course, to bring their own masks, but masks will not be required at the event,” she said.
Individual tickets for the Mardi Grad fundraiser are $75; tables of eight cost $600.
“We are raising money for the King Cake we always auction off,” Braziel said. “We will accept donations now through the night of, and add all donations to the final bid in the live auction.”
This year’s event underwriter is Bravo Cabins of Paris. Other sponsors include: Beverage Underwriter - Mathews Honda & Nissan; Catering Underwriter - RAM Foundation; Broadcasting Underwriter - East Texas Broadcasting; Print Underwriter - Pickle Printing; Entertainment underwriter - RPM Staffing; Publication Underwriter - The Paris News; Mask Underwriter - Signature Home Health Hospice Private Duty; Theme Underwriter - Paris Chevrolet Buick GMC; Facility Underwriter- Quality Care ER; Photobooth Underwriter - Landmark Real Estate Group; and Signage Underwriter - Forrest Signs.
Doors open at 7 p.m.; VIP entrance for underwriters opens at 6 p.m. High Cotton Kitchen will cater the Cajun meal; complimentary adult beverages will be available. The David Whiteman Band will be back to provide musical entertainment
For information on sponsorships or ticket sales, call 903-784-2580.
