Running around and bouncing up and down go hand in hand with candy, especially during spooky season.
“I’m dreading having to find my kid and tell her we have to leave,” Jayme Barton said at Friday night’s Spooktacular Fun Friday at Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute.
Lamar County went for big scares and lots of fun over the weekend, with several trunk or treats, a Lights for Darlene Halloween special and lots of general costume and candy mayhem.
The Texas Tumbling and Trampoline Institute’s annual Spooktacular featured plenty of princesses and superheroes kicking their heels up on trampolines, pizza and, this year, they added a trunk or treat at the beginning.
“We’ve topped out our 75-kid capacity, and at the trunk or treat, we had well over 100 kids,” Larissa Bondurant, an employee of the institute, said.
This is only the second time they’ve had the Spooktacular, but it’s really taken off.
“We did this last year, but this year it’s triple the turnout,” Emily Chaix, an employee said.
Over by the games, Hunter Williams was having a ball, literally, with a plastic bowling ball.
“All I did so far was play some games,” he said. “It’s fun.”
Children also lined up for the bounce-house obstacle course, where they bounced on the trampolines and had the chance to race down a bouncy strip and leap into a pit of foam blocks. The children left with goodie bags as well.
Over in Reno, Lights for Darlene had a special Halloween surprise. The annual Christmas light show at 5230 Williams Drive set up early and integrated some Halloween specials into the display, running Oct. 26-31, with cars tuning in to 92.3 FM and listening to selections like songs from “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and a remixed version of “You Don’t Know the Power of the Dark Side,” a line from the Star Wars franchise. Those who stopped to watch the display also received a bag of goodies.
