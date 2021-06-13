Robert Black, president of Lamar County Conservatives, is planning to host Paris’s Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. July 3.
Black said the parade will follow the traditional route, starting with a line-up at the Lamar County Courthouse. The parade will exit the parking lot south to Bonham Street, turning right, then turning left on 3rd Street NW, turning left on Grand Avenue to 12th Street SE, turning left on Lamar Avenue and back to the courthouse.
The route was tweaked slightly to ensure floats can make the turns in the Paris Plaza, Black said.
There will be no entry fee. For information, contact Black at rdblack2008@gmail.com.
