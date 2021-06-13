Fourth of July 2020
Robert Black, president of the Association of Lamar County Republicans, led the Celebration of American program on Saturday in the Lamar County Courthouse parking lot in downtown Paris in 2020.

 Klark Byrd/The Paris News

Robert Black, president of Lamar County Conservatives, is planning to host Paris’s Fourth of July parade at 10 a.m. July 3.

Black said the parade will follow the traditional route, starting with a line-up at the Lamar County Courthouse. The parade will exit the parking lot south to Bonham Street, turning right, then turning left on 3rd Street NW, turning left on Grand Avenue to 12th Street SE, turning left on Lamar Avenue and back to the courthouse.

The route was tweaked slightly to ensure floats can make the turns in the Paris Plaza, Black said.

There will be no entry fee. For information, contact Black at rdblack2008@gmail.com.

Klark Byrd is the managing editor of The Paris News. He can be reached at 903-785-6960 or klark.byrd@theparisnews.com.

