Paris City Council is to receive a report from the newly completed work of the Charter Review Committee, which includes a recommendation that the mayor be elected at-large by the people and become the eighth council member, when councilors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Councilors also will be asked to approve the city manager’s appointment of an assistant city manager, to declare the city’s intent to provide 1% of needed funding for a Northeast Loop 286 improvement project by the Texas Department of Transportation and to approve a $2.5 million loan to the Paris Economic Development Corp.
Other agenda items include approval of Planning & Zoning Commission recommendations for the rezoning off several properties within the city and the granting of a vehicle for hire license for the Lone Star Cab Co.
Council is to meet in executive session to discuss the purchase, exchange, lease or value of real property. Any action as a result of executive session discussion will take place in open session.
