Starting with just 21 charter members in 1970, the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers Association has held strong through over 50 years of history, including the most recent pandemic.
“Fifty years is a long time for an organization to be in effect,” President Sabrina Rosson said. “The core benefit of being a retired teacher … is the fact that we stay connected, and we not only strive to improve benefits for retired teachers but we also work to ensure the benefits are still there for when active teachers are also ready to retire.
“I think that’s one of the main things that we can do is just keep that connection and help retired teachers. Retired teachers can help the active teachers to be aware of what we’re doing to not only benefit us but also help them in the future as well.”
The association will celebrate its 50th anniversary Monday, about a year after the fact thanks to pandemic protocols, and everyone is ready to see each other in person again, Rosson said.
This past week, she and the executive committee met to make sure everything was going smoothly for the big celebration, and they were thrilled to not do it over Zoom.
“We have a good time and like to get together,” Rosson said. “It was so good to see each other in person.”
Starting as the Paris-Lamar County Retired Teachers Association, the group met Jan. 12, 1970, with 21 charter members and 28 interested persons at the First Federal Savings & Loan Association Building in Paris. The group set up its charter and leaders, electing Mrs. Frank C. Bean as president, Frank Bean as vice president, Geneva Franklin as secretary and Mrs. Dean Fuller as treasurer. They’ve held raffles, auctions and bake sales; purchased 4-H and FFA projects; and they donate a lot of time to the schools and students of Lamar and Delta counties. In 1995, the group started a program that continues to this day, where they give away books to students under a certain age.
The group has been continually recognized for their service, according to past articles in The Paris News. In 1998, the paper noted that with 215 members, the retired teachers contributed 43,198 volunteer hours that year, with nine giving more than 1,000 hours.
Historian Ophelia Payne has created several scrapbooks — housed in the Sen. A.M. Aikin Archives at Paris Junior College, with photos, articles and past programs over the past half century.
Some notable years include 1974, when Mrs. Minor A. Beavis served on the state information and protective services committee; in 1979, the group honored Sen. A.M. Aikin; three years later, it gave Mrs. Wilma Aikin an honorary membership; in 1984, it started its own scholarship, giving $200 to a Paris Junior College student; and in 2007 acknowledged its numbers included members from neighboring Delta County as well, changing the name to the Lamar-Delta Retired Teachers Association.
The articles of incorporation for the group outline the five purposes of the association, starting with “(t)o promote the welfare of retired teachers,” followed by “to elevate the status of retired teachers,” “to afford united action toward solving problems relative to the general welfare of retired teachers and of education,” “to cooperate with the Texas Retired Teacher Association, the Texas State Teachers Association and the National Education Association in resolving problems of mutual concern,” and “to encourage retired teachers to use their talents, their training, and their experience in furthering the educational, social and civic growth of the community, the state and the nation.”
And all throughout, the group has continually met on the fourth Monday of each month, with few disruptions. Since lockdown though, Rosson said they have been doing Zoom meetings, which haven’t been quite as well attended as past PJC luncheons, but they’ve kept up as best they can, with program like noted local author Reavis Wortham visiting with the group, and X-Zact Therapy owner Zach Michael sharing his knowledge.
The group works to mentor younger teachers, as well as give advice to future retirees, she said.
“We go into the schools and talk to them during their convocation time, and we tell them the benefits of what we do. And then we also ask them to join as members because they can, they can join as an active teacher, as well as being retired,” Rosson said. “I have received several calls and several emails from teachers who were getting ready to retire, wanting to know what their next step should be. So I think that’s part of what we do as well is that we mentor and we get those active teachers when they’re ready to make that commitment to retirement, we give them some pointers as to what they should and what they shouldn’t do.”
She said she might not have joined herself if her old principal from A.M. Aikin Elementary hadn’t personally called her.
“Sandy Lassiter called me and said, ‘You’re young and I need you to be a part of retired teachers,’” Rosson said. “Needless to say, I had no idea I’d eventually be elected president.”
The group is very active politically, visiting the Legislature every time it’s in session to meet with area legislators and advocate on behalf of retired teachers. Retired teachers in general make for a pretty large advocacy group, she said.
“We could probably vote someone out of their position if we had to,” Rosson said.
Rosson’s tenure started in 2020, during the pandemic, which hasn’t been easy.
“I told them I didn’t really feel like I’ve been the president,” Rosson said, adding she would actually serve a second two-year term.
The group’s 50th anniversary celebration will be at 11 a.m. at Celebrate It, 4195 Pine Mill Road, behind Walmart. The group will meet in person for the first time since lockdown last year, and the program will recall the history of the group, a memorial for past members and lots of food. Rosson said she had also invited survivors of past members to come as well.
