A split Lamar County Commis-sioners’ Court voted Wednesday morning to proceed with a contract to purchase roughly seven acres of land at 2805 N. Main St. for $579,000, a decision the court had been wrestling with for more than a month, and one that has brought contentious discussion at numerous meetings.
The 30-day contract, prepared by Paris Real Estate agent Shelley Briggle, requires $1,000 be placed in escrow with all but $250 refundable if the purchase is not completed.
Lamar County Judge Brandon Bell refused to sign the contract, expressing concern about possible leaking gas tanks located on the property where a Shell station once operated. The court designated Alan Skidmore to sign with fellow commissioners Ronnie Bass and Kevin Anderson in agreement and the judge and Lonnie Layton opposed.
Commissioners also approved the purchase of $202,223 in equipment for the Lamar County Jail and Sheriff’s Office with a portion of the $9.5 million in federal funds allotted to the county by the American Rescue Act approved by Congress in 2020 as part of a recovery package related to the coronavirus pandemic. The proposed land purchase is not included in eligible federal funding.
Included in the $202,223 law enforcement package are a vacuum clothing management system for inmate belongings at $15,723, a jail computer software management system at a cost of up to $84,000 and ten Flock cameras for vehicle detection at a cost up to $102,500. The court was unanimous in equipment approval with the judge abstaining from the vote.
Consistently, Bell has been opposed to both the land purchase and the spending of the $9.5 million without a prioritized budget for total expenditures, including funding courthouse roof repair in an attempt to stop water infiltration, which has plagued the historical structure since it was restored in 2004.
However, the court has previously approved roughly $50,000 for the Paris/Lamar County Health District, $380,000 for the county’s volunteer fire departments, and just this past week another $26,000 to purchase livestock scales and supplies for the Lamar County 4-H program.
Discussion at the Wednesday meeting quickly turned to plans for the courthouse roof, including the removal of air handling and other heavy equipment to be placed on the northwest corner of the north parking lot as well as repair of the roof and parapet. After reviewing and scoring proposals from several engineering firms, commissioners chose Fannin & Fannin of Midland, Texas, to develop plans for the project and authorized commissioners Anderson and Skidmore to negotiate a contract price.
In town to grant approval for ongoing repairs to recent flood damage in the second floor district courtroom and other areas, James Malanaphy with the Texas Historical Commission relayed information about roughly $1.4 million in grant funds the county may be eligible for to assist with courthouse projects.
“We are in support of getting that equipment off the roof and reducing as many penetrations into the roof as possible,” Melanaphy said before noting that the state legislature has set a $6 million cap that the historical commission can allocate to a single county.
“I think the county previously has received somewhere in the neighborhood of $4.5 to $4.6 million, so there’s another $1.6 million, plus or minus, that’s available for the county to apply for,” Melanaphy said before noting grant applications are competitive. “I know that the Historical Commission is interested in helping maintain the courthouse, so I think they would look favorably on a grant application, but there is competition for it.”
