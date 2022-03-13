A statewide censorship of books and other materials deemed inappropriate for the public in schools and other venues by some politicians now affects the local library.
Historian Skipper Steely claimed censorship at the Paris Public Library roughly two weeks ago when he discovered sketches by famed Texas artist Jose Cesneros of El Paso had been removed from high above the library’s reference department.
The sketches, 21 in all, contain four that depict the Ku Klux Klan and lynchings. They were commissioned by The Paris News in 1948 to illustrate A.W. Neville’s second book, “The Red River Valley Then and Now.” Neville was a longtime editor, and the paper presented the sketches to the library in November 1948, which was A.W. Neville Day in Paris and Neville’s 84th birthday, according to newspaper records. In 1988, the prints were cleaned, rematted, framed and hung again over the library reference department.
Steely made an announcement about the removal on social media and sent out an email to contacts that suggested the prints be sent to the University of Texas at El Paso.
“I suggest that the set of sketches be shipped to the Cisneros collection in the library at the University of Texas El Paso,” Steely wrote. “They can properly care for them.” (See an opinion piece by Steely on Page 4 of today’s edition.)
The City of Paris, however, has other plans for the sketches.
Library Director Tim DeGhelder, who removed the sketches from public view and placed them in his office temporarily, plans to have the collection, minus the two deemed inappropriate, appraised for insurance purposes and then rehung along with other historical art in a repurposed room to be used for events and activities specifically for youth, according to information provided by Assistant City Manager Robert Vine.
“Two of the sketches in this collection were deemed inappropriate for display, especially in a public library setting, and will be preserved so the collection will remain intact,” Vine said. “While these two sketches will not be displayed, they can be viewed along with other sketches in this collection in Neville’s book held in the library and can be checked out by anyone.”
