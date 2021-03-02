BOGATA — At Friday’s called meeting, the Bogata City Council hired Jennifer Boyd as the new city court clerk. With this hire, the city court and newly hired City Judge Alex Davidson can open up the city court, which had been closed for several months.
“Now we just have to make it run,” Mayor Pro Tem Larry Hinsley said.
The council also agreed to hire Hayes Engineering for the Community Development Block Grant. At the October meeting, the council agreed to send out a a request for proposals, and they all were pretty close, but the city has the longest relationship with Hayes, city secretary Shana Huff said. The city is eligible for a $350,000 grant with 5% matching, about $17,000. The grant is through the Texas Department of Agriculture, and is for infrastructure purposes, whether water, sewer or roads.
