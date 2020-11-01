As multiple new Covid-19 cases are reported in the Red River Valley on a daily basis, schools continue to react from the effects of the novel coronavirus.
Honey Grove High School closed Friday for a four-day weekend after a high school athlete tested positive Thursday, making three active cases at the high school, according to Superintendent Todd Morrison. Both middle school and elementary students attended classes.
“Students were already out on Nov. 2, and this gives us four days to see if any other students or staff come down with it,” Morrison said in an online letter to parents. “If your student believes they have been in close contact with a positive case, please call the office. If your child has any of the symptoms, please keep them home.”
To the east, Red River County reported 30 active community cases, initiating a state requirement for school staff and students in grades four through 12 to wear masks while inside, and while outside if 6-foot social distancing is not possible. Clarksville ISD, Detroit ISD and Rivercrest ISD all are affected. Rivercrest and Clarksville are reporting no new cases, while Detroit reported its last case at the elementary on Oct. 23. As of Friday, Cooper ISD is reporting no new cases, according to Superintendent Denicia Hohenberger.
“Thankfully, we haven’t had a case since the week of Oct. 12,” Hohenberger said.
Lamar County schools all have active cases, according to information from district websites.
Prairiland reported two high school students tested positive Oct. 26, and another on Oct. 27, while Chisum ISD reported three cases at the high school Oct. 27 and one at the elementary Oct. 29.
North Lamar ISD is reporting one active case at the high school, two students at Stone Middle School, a staff member at Higgins Elementary and one at Stone Middle School. Paris ISD is reporting three new student cases and two employees at Paris High School, and three Givens Elementary employees.
