BONHAM - The Fannin County Commissioners’ Court is expected to consider and take action to establish a reinvestment zone and payment in lieu of taxes agreement with Belltown Power for a battery storage facility when it meets at 9 a.m. Tuesday at Bonham City Hall, 514 Chestnut St. The meeting will be broadcast via Zoom with meeting ID 882 3189 3943.
Commissioners previously discussed building a battery storage facility, which could provide one to two hours of power during times of rolling blackouts.
Commissioners may also take action on a KFYN Radio tower and renting a steel wheel roller for $3,300 for one month. Up for discussion are Road and Bridge Department salaries and starting pay.
