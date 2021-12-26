Park name change
At number 10, Paris City Council on June 28 voted to rename the Martin Luther King Jr. Park, on Johnson Street, after retired educator and community advocate Joan Mathis.
The controversial decision followed a 4-3 vote. The name change had been a topic at several council meetings following a public forum request at a May 24 meeting to change the name of what was thought to be Johnson Park. However, staff found the park had been named for Martin Luther King Jr. in February 1989, information relatively unknown at the time of the May 24 meeting, according to an agenda memorandum.
The item was tabled June 14, pending a District 1 town hall. That meeting attended by roughly 40 people took place June 20. Although speaking highly of Mathis and her accomplishments, those against the change argued that to do so would dishonor King and would add further fuel to a claim about Paris being a racist city. Councilor Gary Savage provided a different point of view.
“You can honor Martin Luther King Jr. by naming the park for Joan Mathis because she is the epitome of what Dr. King stood for,” he said.
Mathis serves Paris and Lamar County through many organizations, including the Kiwanis Club, where she assists with flag projects five to six times a year. She also serves in other capacities by volunteering for Habitat for Humanity, the Downtown Food Pantry, and the Boys & Girls Club. She holds the position of secretary for the local chapter of NAACP, and she is a member of the Miss Paris Debs Scholarship Committee.
At the same time, she teaches Sunday school at St. Paul Baptist Church, serves as a substitute teacher when needed and works as a full-time employee for Maxey Funeral Home. Mathis is also a member of City Wide Ushers.
She created the Reese-Mathis Endowed Scholarship fund and serves on many other assorted boards and committees.
Despite all her work for the community, Mathis said the honor was humbling.
“I feel grateful. I’m humbled by it, and every time I have received any kind of honor, it makes me realize that even though I’m singled out for the honor, it’s other people in the community, and I couldn’t have done it without them. So, it makes me, every time I receive an honor, I become more conscious of teamwork and helping and supporting each other. I just want to be more humble, and I appreciate it,” she said
“The naming of the park just makes me even more conscious of how I have been supported in this community. Not just the past five years; it’s been all my life,” Mathis said.
Voters approve millions
in school bonds
Three local school districts proposed bonds for campus improvements this year, and voters in each district approved them all.
North Lamar and Prairiland ISDs gained voter approval of their proposals in the May election.
North Lamar ISD voters approved a $51.55 million bond in five propositions to build a new elementary school, make improvements at all campuses, purchase 15 new buses, purchase laptops, iPads and charging carts to allow a 1:1 ratio of student to learning device, improve athletic facilities and build a larger band hall.
“We appreciate the confidence that our community has in North Lamar ISD,” Superintendent Kelli Stewart said. “The victory of this election belongs to our students. They are the real winners, and for that we are eternally grateful to the voters that supported this bond.”
At Prairiland ISD, voters overwhelmingly approved a $7.5 million bond to add classrooms and a multipurpose facility at Blossom Elementary along with new classrooms at Prairiland Junior High. During a March 1 meeting with the public, there was some question as to whether adding classrooms at feeder campuses to the high school was an indication of increased enrollment that would push the district from 3-A to 4-A classification for University Interscholastic League competitions.
Superintendent Jeff Ballard assured the audience that an increase in classrooms would not increase enrollment that much, noting Prairiland High School enrollment stood at roughly 310 students, well below cutoff numbers. Current 4-A classification begins at 515 students, according to University Interscholastic League sources.
Ballard was excited by the voter support.
“We have needed new classrooms for a while, and this will help enhance the educational experience,” he said. “This bond election, plus solar money coming in, gives us the opportunity to do a lot of good things on all campuses and make Prairiland a premier district while having the lowest tax rate around.”
On Oct. 19, Prairiland ISD trustees sold $7.5 million in bonds at an interest rate of 2.48%.
“We were very pleased with the interest rate,” Ballard said about the sale. “The district is in a strong financial position, which made the low interest rate possible.”
On Nov. 2, the mood was festive at Clarksville ISD when Superintendent Kermit Ward delivered news that the district’s proposed $16.8 million bond was approved by slim majority of voters. It’s the first bond to ever pass in the district.
“The kids won tonight,” Ward said, adding the bond’s main focus was to help the students of the district. “The impact is great.”
Trustees in turn thanked Ward for doing the legwork by engaging district voters through various means, including speaking at groups and penning commentaries for local newspapers, about what the bond would do for the district.
Trustee WaDonna Cherry celebrated being on the winning side of a bond election. She was on the board when bond proposals in 2007 and 2009 failed. In 2007, voters rejected the bond 596 to 437, while in 2009 the bond went down in a 1,069 to 444 vote.
“I have sat through two failed bonds,” she said. “All I can say is thank you to the voters for believing in our children. That is what we are here for.”
School books questioned
Coming in at number eight is a story with state and national implications, but one that hit home when a couple of taxpayers presented North Lamar ISD with a preliminary list of books they consider “inappropriate” at a Nov. 8 school board meeting and urged the district to publish a list of all books available to students.
The move followed a Nov. 1 letter by Gov. Greg Abbott to the Texas Association of School Boards asking the association to “ensure no child is exposed to pornography or other inappropriate content in a Texas public school” and a list of some 850 “questionable” books sent to some schools by state Rep. Matt Krause, a candidate for attorney general in the 2022 Republican primary.
At the Nov. 8 meeting, Frank Wright presented a list of “controversial books” found in 34,755 titles obtained by a public information request submitted in September by former teacher Teresa Bussell, who appeared along with Wright at the board meeting. After Wright shared examples from books he said contained race hatred, inappropriate language and sexually explicit contents, he asked the board to assign resources for a thorough review of reading materials, remove any book that contained such content and provide the public with monthly updates.
Bussell asked the district to provide a link on its website to all materials accessible to students, whether in a library or classroom. Subsequently, the district posted access to all reading materials on its website.
In response to Wright and the list of books he deemed “inappropriate,” North Lamar board president Elise Preston said the district follows Texas Education Agency guidelines regarding instructional materials and that questions about library standards should be directed to the agency or to the State Board of Education. And in response to Wright’s request that books be removed, Preston referred to a student’s First Amendment rights and cited U.S. Supreme Court precedent against the removal of books.
A little more than a month later, at a Dec. 13 meeting, two North Lamar High School students and a couple of English department teachers launched a defense of the district and asked the public to join in an effort to denounce what the foursome termed “misguided accusations.” against the department.
One student enumerated reasons for the importance of access to books on “uncomfortable subjects” such as racism, sexual abuse and other topics, as she talked about how books help students relate to real life. Another student emphasized her constitutional rights of freedom, speech, religion and press, and then said accusations against educators for teaching “inappropriate” or “racist” materials is “foolish.”
Paris’ first female mayor
Marking number seven on this year’s list, the Paris City Council made local history this year by appointing a female mayor to the seat for the first time. On May 10, councilors unanimously elected Paula Portugal of District 7 to the position.
Replacing outgoing mayor Dr. Steve Clifford, Portugal was first elected to the council in May 2017. She had served as mayor pro-tem since May 2019, and when elected in 2021, she was in her final two-year term on the council before becoming term-limited. In August 2020, Portugal served as one of 80 voting delegates to the Texas Municipal League Policy Summit in preparation for the 2021 Texas Legislative Session.
“I am very honored that the council has placed its confidence in me, and I would like to make them very proud of the job we accomplish in the next year,” Portugal said briefly after the appointment. “I would very much like to be mayor of all the citizens of Paris, and I believe as Paris prospers so will its citizens.”
After graduating from Paris High School and spending a year at Paris Junior College, Portugal left for the University of Texas in Austin for a bachelor’s degree in elementary education and later earned a master’s degree in early childhood education, spending 22 of her 32-year teaching career with Richardson ISD.
In June, Portugal said she saw economic and workforce development, a housing shortage and continued infrastructure work as challenges Paris faces. She is confident the current city staff in place is capable of meeting those challenges.
“I am very pleased with the leadership Grayson Path is providing staff as city manager and with the appointments he is making to lead departments,” the mayor said, adding that she had visited most all departments, assuring workers “we appreciate the work they are doing and that we realize their jobs are not easy.”
With top-notch leadership in place, Portugal said it is her job as mayor, along with her fellow council members, to set policy and let the staff do their jobs.
“We have a good council, and I am pleased to work with them,” Portugal said. “We are a team, and I think every single person on that council wants the very best for Paris.”
