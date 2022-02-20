Paris ISD trustees are to hear reports on enrollment, SAT and ACT scores and a revised school year calendar when they meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at the Elaine Ballard Administration Building, 1920 Clarksville St.
Trustees also are to host their first budget workshop for the upcoming fiscal year, along with other regular monthly district business.
