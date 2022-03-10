Amid a state teacher shortage and seeking to find ways to incentivize applicants while retaining staff, Paris ISD’s Board of Trustees will consider fully funding health insurance premiums in the next fiscal year.
District business manager Tish Holleman made the suggestion during a budget workshop Monday evening and emphasized that fully covering the highest plan premium with the district’s new insurance provider could make the difference in attracting and retaining talented staff.
“I’m so adamant that I think this is one of the places we need to make a big statement,” Holleman said.
Paris ISD in December withdrew from future participation in the Teacher Retirement System of Texas-Active Care insurance plan. A second available insurance plan already offered by the district will become its sole health insurance provider. The high deductible plan’s premium for the upcoming fiscal year will be $378, down from TRS-Active Care’s current high deductible plan premium of $386, Holleman told trustees. Also offered is a copay plan with a $421 monthly premium, and it’s that plan that offers the best benefit, she said.
In the current fiscal year, Paris ISD is paying $195,654 for health insurance for 519 participants. If the district sees similar participation in the next fiscal year, covering the full monthly premium on the copay plan would increase the district’s health insurance costs about $23,000 for the year, Holleman said, adding that number would be worth the benefit to employees.
“That is a significant increase in value to the employees for a not significant increase in cost to the district,” she said.
Holleman received a nod of approval from trustees to bring a separate insurance budget to their April 18 meeting for their approval, a move that would assure teachers what they’ll be paying in the next fiscal year. It also would allow the district to inform potential employees of the benefit at the time they’re being hired, Holleman said.
As budget workshops continue for the next few months, trustees are expected to discuss possible projects that include further agricultural and CTE program additions, track maintenance at Paris Junior High School, new playground equipment for Crockett Intermediate School and more.
In other business, trustees approved another financial incentive for the district’s teachers who are participating in the state’s Reading Academy. Assistant Superintendent Gary Preston said the program is “not nearly as painless as it sounds,” but it is an added requirement to meet objectives set by the state. Trustees approved a $1,000 per employee one-time stipend, which is expected to be phased out as all teachers complete the academy and newly graduating teachers take the test to exit college.
Trustees on Monday also approved dozens of hires, resignations and retirements after an hour-long executive session. Those resigning include Tiffanie Bell, Tony Boss, Jennifer Cone, Erin Harkey, Janita Martinez, Joseph Percevecz, Barrett Shirey, Brittany Sims, Summer Ward and Dale Wood. Retirements include Susan Dicken, Marla Hart, Wynne Henderson, Julie Janes, Susan McCleskey and Debbie McFadden.
New hires at Aikin Elementary School include Chrystal Anderson, Bailey Bristow, Kaylee Dillard, Tamara Fowler, Lori Greer and Mary Hummel; at Crockett Intermediate include Erin Bankston, Maranda Hicks and Melissa Smith; and at Paris Junior High includes Lillian Baird.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.