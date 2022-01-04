A new year brings excitement and desire to try new things, but sometimes it can be difficult to figure out what those new things should be. Local small businesses delight in sharing with others the passions that launched their establishments, some even teaching classes to aid others wanting to learn something new this year.
Sew Always is one such example — a small quilting store about to celebrate its fifth anniversary. With the many classes, clubs and machines the store offers for beginner, intermediate and advanced quilters, it’s an easy way to discover a new hobby.
“I have a lot of people who say it keeps them sane,” owner Dee Farguson said with a laugh. “For the beginner, sometimes it’s a little stressful because you’re worried about getting everything perfect, but there’s no such thing as a perfect quilt. It’s just something to relax you. It creates memories. Heirlooms. You can do anything with it.”
Many clubs also seize the opportunity to meet at Sew Always, making use of the numerous quilting resources and sewing machines available to them. Those who practice the hobby cite many reasons for doing so, particularly that of creating an individualized keepsake or quilt for children or grandchildren.
“It lets you create heirlooms. You can create quilts or baby quilts or graduation quilts or any big milestone can be celebrated with a quilt. So you’ve got that. You can create history for your whole family. You can customize it infinitely depending on what patterns and what colors you choose. It’s just a good way to destress and unwind,” saleswoman Lynn Buchanan said.
Farguson recommended beginners buy a rotary map, fabric, a ruler, a rotary cutter and a Zest sewing machine. If classes to learn don’t seem quite right either, beginners can always check out a book on how to sew, such as “Teach Me My First Quilt.” Class times, options and fees will be posted on the organization’s website: sewalways.com.
However, for those who would rather capture a moment instantaneously, photography is another good hobby to try. After learning the craft by developing black and white film in high school, local photographer Tony Corso now makes his living doing what he loves: finding the perfect shot and capturing it. One memorable photo involved a comet flying over the head of a newlywed couple, he recalled. With the right techniques and styles, he brought his vision of what it could look like to life.
“I just loved taking pictures and seeing the different things I could capture with my camera. Whether it was a storm, lightning, meteors, you know, shooting stars, an eclipse, and I found that when I started getting calls to do higher jobs, I found that I was able to finance my hobby,” Corso said.
It might sound complicated, but Corso is entirely self-taught. In the past, he has even taught others how to work a camera and take better photos. Though he’s not currently offering classes, Corso encourages others to get started either with their phone’s camera or by buying a decent beginner’s camera — such as a Canon Rebel.
“I think one of the things that I have tried to encourage people to do when they are wanting to refine or develop their craft, I just always encourage people that when you see a picture that captures your eye, and it captures your eye, take a look at it and analyze it. What was it about the picture that captured your eye? Was it the lighting? Was it the composition? Was it even the way it was cropped?” he said.
If neither photography or sewing seem like quite the right fit, automobile repair may be an option. Fewer and fewer people are pursuing the art, but that only gives it more potential to pursue, said Michael Herron, the owner of Mike’s Custom Paint & Body.
Though restoration classes in Paris can be hard to find, there’s always the giant world of YouTube and the Internet to learn from.
“You can get started with simple tools. The trick is, where are you gonna learn how to do that? How are you gonna learn? Most of the stuff I learned, I learned alone. Nobody was willing to help you. Just reading books. Nowadays you’ve got the Internet, and that can move you along pretty quick. But you can start off with simple body tools and airbrushes and stuff, and learn the process. There’ll be a point where you have to get around someone who has the equipment to go further than that,” Herron said.
Herron got started via the artistic side of things, adding custom art to motorcycles and vehicles. Now he owns his own repair shop and does both repairs and specially ordered paint designs. When he started, he did work that none nearby could match — even those in Dallas or other big cities.
And for those who do learn how to make custom repairs, it can prove lucrative. With the profession in high demand for skilled workers, it can make more than a college-level position without an expensive degree.
“Number one, it’s gotta be something that they love to do. I loved the art. I didn’t love working on cars, I loved art. But there are people out there who love to tinker with cars and so they can get on YouTube and learn just about anything they want. They’ve just gotta want to do that,” Herron said.
