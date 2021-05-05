MAY 4 to MAY 5
Paris Police Department
LaToya Lolita Brown, 32: Assault causing bodily injury.
Tanner Keith Dudley, 24: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Raymond Todd Mitchell, 56: Assault causing bodily injury (two counts).
Jayden Xavier Dicken, 18: Failure to appear/possession of drug paraphernalia.
Daniel Lee Smith, 33: No driver’s license (when unlicensed), no liability insurance.
Constable Precinct 4
Payton Renee Barnes, 25: Bond surrender/accident involving damage to a vehicle, bond surrender/driving while intoxicated.
Justin Keith Sivils, 31: Theft of property, $2,500 to $30,000.
Kacy Marie Mitchell, 33: Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 2, 1 to 4 grams, possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 3, less than 28 grams.
