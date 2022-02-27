With early ballots cast, voters head to the polls Tuesday to choose party candidates for local and state offices in the November General Election.
Precinct polls open at 7 a.m. Tuesday and remain open until the last voter in line at 7 p.m. has cast a ballot in either the Democratic or Republican primary.
In most Northeast Texas counties, the second week of early voting was cut short by a President’s Day holiday on Monday and by inclement weather that closed polls on Wednesday. However, the number of voters who turned out early remained strong for an off-presidential year, according to election officials.
Out of roughly 31,600 registered voters, Lamar County early voters cast 3,131 ballots compared to 3,388 early votes cast in the 2020 primary election, according to elections administrator Tricia Johnson
After a busy day Friday when 728 people cast ballots, Johnson said she turned her attention to election day preparations when she and an assistant take paper ballots and election equipment to the county’s 26 voting sites along with at least one of the county’s new touch-screen voting machines.
“All polling workers have been trained and are ready to go,” Johnson said late Friday afternoon. “We had our training session last night, and some of the new workers came by today to see early voting workers in action.”
To cast a ballot, voters need a state-issued photo identification first required in 2016 to include one of the following: Texas driver’s license, Texas Election ID certificate, Texas personal identification card, Texas handgun license, U.S. citizenship certificate with photo, U.S. military ID card with photo or U.S. passport.
In addition to candidates for District 1 U.S. House of Representatives and statewide offices, Lamar County candidates on the Republican party ballot include unopposed incumbents Brandon Bell for county judge; William Harris for County Court-at-Law judge; Shawntel Golden for district clerk, and Camey Boyer for county treasurer, Kevin Anderson, Precinct 4 county commissioner, James Mazy for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 1, Crystal Duke for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 2, Tim Risinger, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 3 and Jimmy Steed, Justice of the Peace, Precinct 4
Contested races include Anson Amis and Joseph McCarthy for Justice of the Peace, Precinct 5, Place 2, Ruth Sisson and Le Andra Border Maughon for county clerk and Scott Hommel and Craig Tims for Lamar County Republican chairman. State Representative District 1 candidates are Gary VanDeaver, George Lavender and Ray Null.
In the Democratic primary, along with candidates for all statewide offices, Iro Omere is on the ballot for United States Representative District 4, and locally, Lonnie Layton is unopposed for Lamar County Commissioner Precinct 2 and Gary R. O’Connor is unopposed for Lamar County Democratic chairman.
In Red River County, the county clerk’s office reported Friday afternoon before the voting center closed at 5 p.m., that 761 voters had cast ballots during early voting.
The only contested race at the county level is for the county judge position with Carl Hausler facing Robert Bridges.
