Cancer is a disease that will impact us all in some way. Most of us will either get cancer ourselves or know someone very close to us that does. Cancer is a genetic disease and comes from activating genes called oncogenes or turning off/down tumor-suppressing genes. This neoplasia or uncontrolled cell division is an old problem for multicell organisms.
Cancer can be thought of as a reversion to a single cell life by some of your cells. These cells no longer act for the good of the multicell organism. Cancer research is focused on a complete understanding to unlock better treatments.
If you are interested in cancer evolution and want to read more, you can Google the titles; “Reverting to single-cell biology: The predictions of the atavism theory of cancer” and “How the evolution of multicellularity set the stage for cancer.”
We know our species suffers from higher cancer rates than many other multicellular organisms. Living a long life, viral infections, inherited gene mutations and exposure to more environmental hazards are a few reasons our species suffers more from cancer.
However, science must dig deeper to learn the whole picture. Species like whales and elephants have many more cells, live similar or longer lifespans, and suffer far less.
Studying them is helping us figure out “Peto’s Paradox” and unlock the secrets of whales and elephants. More recent studies of our most closely related ancestors reveal another piece of the story.
An article titled “Evidence for reduced BRCA2 functional activity in Homo sapiens after divergence from the chimpanzee-human last common ancestor” was published just a week ago in the journal Cell Reports. It utilizes the fast-growing field of bioinformatics. Bioinformatics is a merger between biology, mathematics and computer technologies.
It allows scientists to conduct research no one could dream of even a decade ago.
In this research, the scientist used bioinformatics to analyze 401 cancer genes and over 700,000 mutations from 34 cancer types in humans and 12 other primate relatives. That research identified 43,392 changes in cancer genes that can impact protein function by altering an amino acid in the protein. Further bioinformatic analysis trimmed this to 395 human-specific amino acid substitutions in 143 cancer genes; 64% of those were in our tumor-suppressor genes.
One of these mutations unique to humans stood out the most. We share over 98% of our genome with chimpanzees. Yet, they do not get cancer at the same rates, especially breast and ovarian cancers.
A unique mutation in the highly conserved region of the breast cancer 2 (BRCA2) gene seems to reduce the function of our BRCA2 protein by 20%. This protein functions typically in the repair pathway to fix double-stranded breaks in our DNA. All great apes except for humans have a methionine amino acid at position 2662 of the protein, but we have a threonine. This single change alters the chemistry of our BRCA2 and reduces its ability to repair our DNA. This is part of why we are at more risk for certain cancers.
Knowledge like this can open doors to new therapies. It also demonstrates the power of bioinformatics and the value of viewing cancer through its proper evolutionary lens. Chipping away at cancers full story can only improve our ability to control it.
Dr. Jack Brown is the Paris Junior College Science Division chairman. His science articles are published every Sunday.
