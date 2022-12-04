Bailey Intermediate School students competed against each other in a grueling seven rounds for the title of “Bailey Intermediate Spelling Bee Champion” recently. At the end, two competitors won the title and will advance to the Lamar County Spelling Bee, where they will compete against other schools in our area.
Spelling bee competitors for fourth-grade were Ezra Brookshire, Joe Fortenberry, Serenity Brummet, Kagen House, Easton Reams, Ray Hightower, Paizley Recendiz, Kain Davis, Eli Applegate and Madison Aucoin. Fifth-grade spelling bee competitors were Joe Peralta, Colton Layton, Drew London, Hannah Adams, Jacob Doughty, Julian Rivera, Braxton Whitaker, Layla Woodard, Marion Spencer, Drew Trenchard, Gabriel Henry, Oliver Greer, Gabriela Osburn, Alyssa Miller, Liam Schmidt and Elliot Olivares.
