Aikin Elementary, Justiss Elementary, and T. G. Givens Early Childhood Center are participating in “Start with Hello” week along with hundreds of schools and youth organizations across the United States. This program, founded by the Sandy Hook Promise, teaches students to be more socially inclusive and connected to each other. Students are taught the importance of inclusion of all students through presentations, guidance lessons, assemblies, special events, and campuswide initiatives that reinforce the prevention of social isolation and loneliness.
All activities will be held on the elementary campuses with all students participating in daily activities like campus-wide art display “Be the Change” Butterfly project and “Kindness Rainbow with Kindness Clouds,” photo opportunities, “Wear Green, Don’t Be Mean!”, mix it up lunch and Friday assemblies. In addition, students will be given a chance to learn different types of handshakes and new conversation starters to help greet new friends.
