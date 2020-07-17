As Texas continues to set new daily records for coronavirus cases and deaths, Paris Regional Medical Center’s Covid-19 team is monitoring the situation, and although regional case numbers also are rising, the hospital is operating well within its capacity to serve patients both with and without the virus, administrators said Friday.
Texas on Thursday reported 10,291 new Covid-19 cases and a record 129 deaths, driving the state’s total number of confirmed cases to 292,656 and total deaths to 3,561. An estimated 155,937 cases are considered recovered, according to the Texas Department of State Health Services. The recent surge has prompted Gov. Greg Abbott to suspend elective surgeries in 11 of the state’s 22 Trauma Service Areas, a suspension that does not include PRMC, hospital CEO Steve Hyde said Friday during a press teleconference.
“The big impact that we've seen in the state and that everyone sees is in the major metropolitan areas, and especially down on the southern border with Mexico. Those have been the hotspots here in Texas,” he said. “Have we seen an increase of patients here? Yes, a little bit, but not certainly to those levels.”
Texas’ 254 counties are divided up among 22 Trauma Service Areas, of which Paris is in TSA F. The state health department on Thursday reported 57 Covid-19 patients hospitalized in TSA F, down from a high of 74 on July 12. Although TSA F is labeled as Paris in the health department’s report, not all of those 57 patients were hospitalized in PRMC, Hyde said. In addition to Lamar County, TSA F includes Delta, Hopkins, Red River, Titus, Morris, Bowie and Cass counties.
Adding to the confusion about case numbers is how they are reported by county of residence, not where a patient is tested or treated, Hyde said. For instance, a Choctaw County resident treated at PRMC is not counted among Lamar County’s Covid-19 cases, rather they are reported by the Oklahoma State Department of Health as a Choctaw County case.
Hyde said PRMC has admitted 140 Covid-19 patients since Jan. 1, with about half being from Paris and the surrounding area. Just under half of those admitted have come from Oklahoma, he said.
“We’re a regional hospital, and we attract an area that’s about a 70-mile radius, and so we’ve had a fair number of patients come from Oklahoma that we care for,” he said.
On any given day, PRMC is treating between 10 and 15 Covid-19 positive patients in house. Hyde emphasized that range is a daily average, not the daily number of admissions. The hospital has treated more than 140 Covid-19 patients during the pandemic, he said, adding some patients weren’t experiencing symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization. Those patients were released to self-quarantine at home, a process that’s monitored by the local health department.
Dr. Amanda Green, PRMC’s chief medical officer, said the Paris-Lamar County Health District is receiving reports of between 12 and 15 inpatient and outpatient cases daily, and district staff are following between 140 and 150 positive people under quarantine orders.
“I would just encourage people to please follow the recommendations. We definitely hear reports of people not following their quarantine, so just for people to please take this seriously because what we see is that we get clusters and families, which you would expect, and the household of people, but also work groups and friend groups. Usually when somebody is positive, they know the person that they might have been in contact with if they might have had an exposure,” she said.
In TSA F, there were 569 active cases of Covid-19 after accounting for recoveries and deaths, according to Thursday’s data from the Texas Department of State Health Services. The service area has seen 2,330 positive cases since testing began, and officials reported 1,709 recoveries and 52 deaths. Of the service area’s numbers, the Paris-Lamar County Health District has reported 455 total cases, with 285 recoveries and 15 deaths, leaving 155 active cases as of Thursday’s report.
Twenty people have died of Covid-19 at PRMC, Hyde said.
Fighting Covid-19
Covid-19 has proven itself a tricky infection, and no one knows just how hard it will hit them if they contract it. Some who test positive are asymptomatic while others experience mild symptoms, including fever, a cough, shortness of breath, fatigue, muscle aches, and even the loss of taste and smell. Then there are those with symptoms severe enough to require hospitalization.
“What’s unique about these Covid positive patients is their average length of stay, at least with us, is approximately 10 days. Now that compares to an average length of stay for just your average person in a hospital of just four or five days,” Hyde said.
Covid positive patients entering PRMC receive their own private room in designated, negative pressure areas, Green said. Those areas also have their own nurses, she said.
Treatments for severe Covid-19 cases have included the antiviral drug Remdesivir and the use of convalescent plasma, Green said. PRMC is working with Carter BloodCare to obtain the plasma, which is taken from someone who has recovered from the coronavirus and is given to a patient to try to kickstart their immunity, she said. The hospital is part of a Mayo Clinic study that’s enrolled more than 20,000 patients nationwide, of which more than 20 have been treated at PRMC.
For more severely ill patients, Remdesivir administered through an IV for five days has been an option. Green compared the use of the drug to that of Tamiflu for influenza.
“It’s not a quick cure. It’s not an antibiotic like you take for pneumonia and it kills the bacteria, but it does help the symptoms get better quicker, kind of like Tamiflu does if you get it early enough,” she said, adding more than 20 patients have received the drug. “We received three allotments from the state, and also have an arrangement to purchase more through a distributor; however, the number of vials available for purchase will continue to be allotted by the state.
“So I've been excited that everything that we hear about that's available, that has any proof that it might help at all, our physicians are right on top of it and following the literature.”
The severity of the illness varies, though it has proven more severe for older patients and for those with underlying health conditions, Green said. Right now, case numbers are climbing fastest among people between 20 and 39 years old. Green attributes that to two things: one, older and more vulnerable populations are likely still sheltering in place after seeing how quickly the virus spread in nursing homes and how fatal it could be, and two, the perception that younger people will suffer less severe symptoms.
“We have found at the hospital with these younger people being admitted, it depends a lot of times on how many illnesses you have, but we have found that people who are heavier or have other diseases — diabetes, hypertension, and of course if you have any type of autoimmune disease at all, psoriasis was one, rheumatoid arthritis — those folks are going to get sicker than other people,” Green said.
‘Safe to seek medical care’
Both Hyde and Green emphasized that PRMC’s surge plans, some of which are already in place and include visitor screening at every entrance, reducing the number of entrances and limiting the number of visitors, have helped to ensure the hospital remains a safe facility for seeking all types of care.
Hospital staff are in a “constant state of readiness, alertness and awareness” of how Covid-19 is impacting the region and state, and that’s allowed them to adjust quickly, sometimes on the fly, as guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the federal government has changed, Hyde said.
“Every visitor and employee is screened. It’s very safe to seek medical care at this point,” Green said. “People with heart attacks are waiting too long and strokes are waiting too long, young people with diabetic problems are waiting too long, and they’re coming in very sick and it’s harder to help them get better. We definitely want to encourage people to seek care at the appropriate level, whether it’s their doctor’s office or the hospital, if needed.”
“We're a hospital and we take care of a wide range of things, not only in the area, but in the region,” he said. “So that is still the vast majority of our business and what we do on a day-to-day basis, but clearly, the Covid positive patients require greater resources, greater care.”
