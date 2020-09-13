The Reno City Council will host a virtual meeting Monday at 5:15 p.m. to discuss the 2020-21 fiscal year budget and tax rate, after which it will host public hearings on both matters; discuss revisions to pay scale and compensation plans for employees and approve or decline the job description for emergency management coordinator.
The council will follow up with a public hearing about the annexation of of 3.34 acres of land by two residents, schedule a date and time for the dedication ceremony for the Reno Historic African American Cemetery and approve or decline spending for new personal protective equipment, the replacement of radios and a contract to purchase a new vehicle for the Public Works Department.
The meeting will be conducted via video conference or telephone and the meeting code or dial-in number will be posted 5 minutes before the meeting starts on renotexas.us.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.