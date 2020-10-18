On Saturday morning, the smell of home-cooked gumbo floated out of the Depot on South Main Street in Paris, beckoning children and adults alike to the Slade Baker Memorial Fund run. Baker, a former firefighter with the Paris Fire Department, passed away last year, but his memory lives on, carried by his family, friends and colleagues who put together a scholarship in his honor to pay for an education at the Fire Academy.
“Slade had a huge heart, it was bigger than he was,” said Jordan Blackshear, treasurer of the fund. “This is helping the community and at the same time, it’s carrying on his legacy … So that’s the whole point of this, because that’s something that he did when he was here. He loved serving the community. He would be all smiles if he was here.”
President Austin Sugg estimated that 100 to 150 people were taking part in the fundraiser in honor of Baker, whether that was by participating in the run, buying gumbo or competing in a cornhole tournament with customized boards commemorating Baker.
“Slade always went above and beyond to help out,” Sugg said. “He was not from here, he moved here, but as you can see today, he made a tremendous amount of friends in Paris. So when Slade passed, we talked to his family and we talked to each other, and we said, ‘Hey, we want to do something to remember him.’ And he gave a lot to Paris, so we’d like to give back to him.”
Treasurer Cade Oats said the event was made possible by local sponsors and donations from the community. Even though Slade was only a part of the Paris Fire Department for two years, Oats said he made a massive impact on the lives of people in Paris, serving them not only as a firefighter, but as a friend.
“This is a group effort, and it shows how much Slade meant to the fire department and not only that, but to the City of Paris, because you’re getting donations from businesses and friends of Slade’s who owned businesses,” Oats said.
Those sponsors helped fund the purple and gold T-shirts with Baker’s name on them — a tribute to his passion for LSU. As Kyndal Moore, a lifelong friend of Baker’s, crossed the finish line under an arch of LSU-colored balloons, she said Baker was known for his undying love of the team.
“Slade was a diehard LSU fan. He even ran out onto the field one time. It was during a rain delay. He jumped the gate and made it to like the 30-yard line before security caught him,” she said, smiling.
Moore drove three hours from Shreveport, Louisiana, just to participate in the fundraiser in memory of her friend. She said she remembers Baker as a kind soul, a selfless, giving man who always put others first.
“Slade was the life of the party,” Moore said. “He was loving, caring, he cared for everybody. Even if you just met him, he’d still give you the shirt off his back. I guess it’s good he became a fireman. He would always give anybody a helping hand.”
