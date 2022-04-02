CLARKSVILLE - The Red River County Commissioners plan to discuss a possible contract with Archer Construction & Design for work at the former American Legion Building which once remodeled will be the Red River County Community Center at a special meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 North Walnut St.
The commissioners also plan to discuss the county’s participation in a cybersecurity training program and to consider a Direct Energy renewal pricing proposal for precincts 1 and 2.
