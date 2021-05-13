Paris Economic Development Corp. directors this week gave approval to proceed with a contract on a one-year option for a prospective industrial client, known only as Project Highway, to purchase roughly 15 acres in the Paris Business Park.
“We are still negotiating,” PEDC executive director Maureen Hammond said about the unnamed prospect. “My thought is we will develop the contract with the client and then come back to the board in June to get their blessing, and perhaps execute the contract.”
Once the one-year option is in place, Hammond said negotiations would continue and hopefully would result in the prospective client locating in the park located off NW Loop 286.
Action on the prospective land deal came after a closed door meeting during which directors also discussed project Rocket X and Project Fast Track with no action on either of the industrial prospects.
Earlier in the meeting, outside auditor Britteny Martin of McClanahan and Holmes presented a clean opinion on financials for fiscal year ended September 2020, a report that showed the corporation with total assets of $6.3 million with $1.5 million in liabilities, made up mostly of debt to local banks, resulting in a net position of $4.8 million.
“Sales tax revenue at $1.649 million for the year was up about $75,000, which is a positive,” Martin said. “Although fund balance shows a negative $661,000, out of $1.9 million of direct business incentives, there is a $700,000 transfer of land to American Spiralweld that was not cash. If you add that back, you have a positive.”
In answer to a question Chase Coleman asked about a “significant deficiency” finding in internal controls, Martin explained the finding is common for all entities with not enough staff to segregate duties.
“You just can’t have enough people to where a different person is touching every aspect of your financial settings,” Martin said. “It’s not a negative. It will be there forever, and it has been there forever.”
In other business, Hammond reported on recent land committee activity.
“We are looking to get a phase one environmental study on all sites that currently do not have an environmental study so we can work towards getting everything site ready,” Hammonds said. “And we’re exploring several potential land acquisitions.”
Directors gave authority to the land committee to initially negotiate possible land acquisitions to bring to the board for approval.
