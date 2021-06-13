Covenant Christian Church launched the Vacation Bible School early summer rush, leaping into its program before many other churches started planning for theirs. CCC’s program started June 6, featuring a theme that played off of the hit mobile game “Among Us.”
Vacation Bible School programs typically feature a week-long retreat for kids to have fun and learn about Bible stories in early summer after school.
Soon enough, other churches will join the VBS fun, including First Baptist Church, First United Methodist Church and Christian Fellowship Paris.
First Baptist Church will host its Vacation Bible School from July 12 to 16, from 5:30 to 8:15 p.m. each day. The theme is “Construction and Cranes,” and the kids will initially meet in the sanctuary and move around the church with their classes.
The church expects about 100 first to sixth graders to come to the event. Monday through Thursday, VBS will run as normal, with snacks, crafts, games, Bible storytimes and more. On Friday, parents are asked to come watch their kids perform the songs they learned during the week.
A group called Epic Entertainment from Austin will also come Friday to do live entertainment.
“(The kids) are excited, full of energy, and everyone has a good time,” said Angela Cunningham, the children’s director at FBC. “I enjoy getting a chance to develop a relationship with the kids and having the opportunity to share Jesus with them.”
She invited anyone to attend the event and register by texting “VBS” to 903-229-9550. Any questions can be directed to 903-785-6431.
First United Methodist Church will host its Vacation Bible School program from June 21 to 24, from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. It will take place in the new Youth Ministry Building behind the church, and the theme this year is “Adventure on Discovery Island.”
There will be many different stations and activities during the VBS program.
“We have a science station in which one of our local doctors does that for us. He does a lot of fun science experiments with the kids. And then we have a recreational period where they play games. They have a craft period where each night they make a different craft that kind of coordinates with the Bible story of the night,” Cheryl Brown said.
There is also a snack time that coordinates with the theme. To register, text or call Brown at 903-491-9255.
The event is open to kids from pre-K to outgoing fifth graders. Due to pre-planned vacations, Brown predicted the numbers would be smaller than usual this year, resting at about 25 to 30 kids.
She said her favorite part was to watch the kids blossom over the course of the week.
“It’s just fun to see how some of them kind of come out of their shell after the first night or so. Many of them come in there, especially the younger ones, a little bit timid and afraid. Maybe they don’t think they’re going to know so many people or something, but they end up having a lot of fun,” she said.
Christian Fellowship Paris is also hosting a children’s retreat, renaming it a Vacation Bible Experience, to be staged by grade.
It will take place from 6 to 8:30 p.m. each night. Pre-K through first grade will happen on July 11, 12 and 13. From July 14 to 16, the church will host second through fourth grades with a special program on the same days for fifth and sixth graders.
The church currently has 40 registered for the event, but they anticipate close to 100 kids across the final age categories. The theme is called “Press Play,” and the goal is to “press pause on the mixed messages our kids are getting about their identity, belonging and purpose, and press play on a message of truth,” said Kimmy Broadway, the media and CF Littles director for cfParis.
“I’m just excited for everyone to get to go this year, because everything obviously was different last year,” Broadway said.
All events are open to the full community and all who want to attend.
