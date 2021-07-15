CUTHAND — It was standing room only Tuesday evening as a little more than 200 people attended a meeting to stop the proposed Marvin Nichols reservoir.
“Preserve Northeast Texas has had about 135 new petition signers between yesterday evening and now,” said Jennifer Swanson, public relations manager for Preserve Northeast Texas.
Hosted at the Cuthand Methodist Church by the Preserve Northeast Texas Stop Marvin Nichols group, the town hall was to inform residents and others about the moved up deadline in the state’s water plan for 2022 and to organize opposition.
Janice Bezanson, senior policy director of the Texas Conservation Alliance, gave attendees an overall view of the plan and why the group felt it was urgent to work now in opposition to the reservoir. She also took questions from the crowd and moderated some discussion.
The Marvin Nichols’ reservoir projected date — approved last week by the Texas Water Development Board — was moved up from 2070 to 2050 in the state water plan. According to Bezanson, in previous skirmishes over the water source, Region C, representing the Dallas-Fort Worth water area, projected it would take about 30 years to get the reservoir built, including everything from environmental studies to getting the permits to building the actual pipeline and the dam.
“They’ve always said it would take them 30 years to get the lake built, … and if they want the lake built by 2050, guess what folks, that’s right now,” Bezanson said. “Also, five years ago, when the last version of the water plan was written, the people that wanted Marvin Nichols were saying, ‘oh, we’re not going to be doing any permitting for the next five years.’ They’re not willing to say that now. We take them moving the timeline up as they are about to start.”
The idea of Marvin Nichols has been hovering around state water planning since the 1968 state plan, which included a reservoir to be built along the Sulphur River Basin in the area of southern Red River and northern Titus counties, though on that plan it is called the Naples Reservoir. The 1968 plan just touches on the possibility of the plan and how much water it would yield. In 1997, the Legislature changed the way water planning is done in Texas to create regional water plans every five years and a state plan formed from those. Marvin Nichols has been on every state water plan since 2002. Different versions of the plan have different projections, but the latest on the 2022 state water plan has it projected as costing $4.4 billion and yielding 361,200 acre-feet of water annually once it’s operational. It would also flood 66,103 acres of land just for the reservoir itself and for wildlife mitigation, that would likely double or triple, transferring private land to public land.
“The impact would be horrendous,” Bezanson said. “... Thousands of people would be forced to sell their lands, hundreds would lose their homes.”
Gary Qualls, who owns property in Box Elder that would be flooded if the reservoir is built, said his family’s land has too many memories there. His son fought and died in the Iraq War, and he hunted on that land.
“Right below where that dam would go in, my son used to hunt there, that’s where I’ve hunted. I lost my son in that war,” Qualls said, himself a veteran as well. “I’ll be damned if I’m going to have somebody come up and take that away.”
Bezanson told the crowd that to get started, Region C would have to apply for two major permits, a Texas water rights permit, granted through the Texas Commission on Environmental Quality, and a 404 permit through the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
The opposition group is now in the organizational stage, Bezanson said. It is gathering signatures for the petition, available on its website, preservenortheasttexas.org, raising awareness of the issue, and contacting both state and local officials.
“We want to begin getting our elected officials on record saying they are opposed to this,” Bezanson said.
The reservoir plan hasn’t succeeded yet because people got together and organized, she said.
Bezanson encouraged the public to visit the organization’s website, to sign the petition, and to talk to neighbors and officials to spread the word.
