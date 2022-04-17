As first responders, the Paris Police Department and Fire Department often find themselves working in tandem with one another, but on Thursday, the two agencies squared off against one another, albeit in something of a new context.
Local firefighters and law enforcement officers took to the hardwood Friday in a fundraiser basketball game sponsored by Farmers Bank and Trust, and the community showed up in droves to take part in the festivities.
“This was a phenomenal turnout,” said Jeff Nutt, event organizer and regional market president of Farmers Bank. “We’re super excited by all the people who came out and showed support to their first responders. … Everyone had a fun, good time, so I’m calling this a resounding success.”
“Seeing this community support honestly means a lot,” Paris police detective Chris Mayfield added. “To come out and have this kind of crowd want to watch a bunch of nonprofessional basketball players to support first responders is really special.”
The money raised was a combination of funds from Farmers Bank and Trust and money raised at the event by those in attendance, and 60% went to the winning team while the loser received the rest.
When all was said and done, the Paris Fire Department emerged victorious in a 70-50 victory, and received a cheque for $25,615.20. The Paris Police Department walked away with $17,077.20.
Paris firefighter Cade Oats said that while the police and firefighters work closely together in protecting the community, there is a friendly rivalry between the two departments.
“I’m not going to lie, it feels pretty good,” Oats said with a chuckle. “It’s all in good fun, and we all have tremendous respect for one another, but it’ll be pretty nice to hold this one over them — at least until next year.”
The game was played with some different rules, including spots on the court where shots were worth five and 10 points. A person would occasionally run onto the court as well, and whichever team wrangled him received five points.
Another wrinkle was provided in the form of former NBA big man Greg Ostertag, who took part in the game by suiting up for both teams. Standing at over 7’, Ostertag’s size was a plus to both squads.
“I’m a bit rusty,” Ostertag — a Mount Vernon resident — said. “I couldn’t pass this opportunity up, though.”
The showdown started with the police officers scoring the opening basket, but the firefighters answered back in a big way, scoring 19 unanswered points to enter the second quarter up 19-2.
That opening quarter proved to be the difference maker in the game, as the police were able to find their footing as the game went on, but were never able to fully come back.
The two teams nearly matched each other point for point in the second quarter, and the firefighters entered halftime with a 19-point, 33-14 lead.
In the third quarter, the police were able to cut the deficit to just 10 points on two occasions, but each time, the fire department had a response.
Entering the final quarter, the fire department led 47-37, but a big swing of momentum allowed them to stretch the lead up to 62-39.
“I really liked the ways they made it more fun with the new rules and all that,” Oats said. “You couldn’t relax with a 10 or 20-point lead, because that 10-point shot meant they could come back in just a couple baskets.”
The police ended the game with a nice run, but it proved to be too little too late, as the firefighters managed to win by 20.
“It was still a really good time,” Mayfield said with a grin. “A lot of us are a lot older and a bit out of shape and some of us have desk jobs, but it was all a bunch of fun.”
Both departments say the money raised will go directly back towards keeping the community safe, as the funds will be put towards the purchase and maintenance of equipment.
“Usually when the public sees us, it’s on a really bad day because they’ve either had a fire, been in a wreck or had a serious medical emergency,” Oats said. “It’s great for the community to come out and see us in a different context and have some fun with us.”
