For the record cuffs
Buy Now

OCT. 15 to OCT. 16

Paris Police Department

Jessica Marie Briggle, 31: Order resetting bond/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.

Lamar County Sheriff’s Office

Katie Dean Mueller, 37: Violation of parole.

Justin Eugene Maroney, 28: Speeding.

Devolh Dwayne Scales, 41: Bench warrant/assault family/household member with previous conviction, bench warrant/assault with intent to recklessly impede breathing/circulation of a family member with previous conviction.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.