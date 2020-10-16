OCT. 15 to OCT. 16
Paris Police Department
Jessica Marie Briggle, 31: Order resetting bond/possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, less than 1 gram.
Lamar County Sheriff’s Office
Katie Dean Mueller, 37: Violation of parole.
Justin Eugene Maroney, 28: Speeding.
Devolh Dwayne Scales, 41: Bench warrant/assault family/household member with previous conviction, bench warrant/assault with intent to recklessly impede breathing/circulation of a family member with previous conviction.
