The Paris Economic Development Corp board is to take a look at a speculative building and receive an update on a joint branding project with the city and chamber when directors meet at 5:30 p.m. Monday at City Hall, 107 E. Kaufman St.
Other agenda items include December, January and February financial statements, a report from the board’s policy review committee and executive discussion of business projects by the code names of Project Red Maple and Project Rocket X.
