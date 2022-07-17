Local trucking companies have been “devastated” following a year of rapidly increasing diesel and other fuel costs, said Faron Bostic, the owner of Powderly trucking company Cactus Express.
Bostic is not alone in the sentiment, joining truckers from across the country and neighboring counties. Further, higher gas and diesel prices affect more than the cost of transportation. Every item related to the trucking industry is impacted by the high gas prices as well, he said. To compensate, business owners must raise prices to offset the cost, which then affects the consumer’s purchasing price.
“And what happens to our business, which is rock, sand and gravel, is it raises the prices of the end user’s product. Ready mix concrete for house pads for state, county, city projects, which is taxpayer money. So you do less because they have budgets,” Bostic said.
Fewer bids mean less revenue and the risk of closure, perpetuating a cycle of rising service and material costs. Luckily, the consumers understand the reasons behind the higher prices, and his business has not slipped away, Bostic said.
“What it’s doing is it’s just costing the end-user, the consumer more for the prices. At this point in time, they are (still willing to pay for it),” he said. “What has slowed down is our COD loads. The people who want two or three loads for their farm or they want decorative stone for their pool area or their driveway or their walkway, that has stopped. The luxury loads have stopped.”
The curb toward focusing on the bare necessities of construction mimics a national shift towards financial conservation. Under rising inflation, supply chain shortages and transferred diesel expenditures, nearly everything costs significantly more than it did in prior years.
“The transportation industry needs availability of parts because the supply chain hasn’t been fixed,” Bostic said. “That’s still an issue for all truckers. So what’s happened to the trucking industry, because of freight, the cost of tires are more because it costs more to get them in. The parts you do get may cost more because of the freight to get them to the repair shops. So everything, the cost side on the trucking business, everything has gone up.”
David Copeland, the owner of Copeland Sand and Gravel, supported Bostic’s statements.
“Honestly, we’re still just about as busy as we were,” Copeland said. “But how’s it impacted us, well it’s cut in on our profit because we have not went up on what we have as much as my supplies have went up due to the cost of the fuel. And then of course, the fuel went up on us too. So actually, I’m making less today than I was December of last year.”
“I can’t eat everything,” he said. “To stay in business, I’m going to have to recover some of this,” he added. “There needs to be something done about this, the fuel. It’s already getting completely out of hand, and it’s really going to get worse and worse.”
The business operates within a 25 mile radius, trucking its own material to buyers. The higher costs have been tough on his business, but even harder on long-haul truckers, he said.
“The ones that are running cross country, I don’t know how they’re doing it,” he said, “If they’re not compensated somehow with fuel surcharges or something, I don’t know how they’re pulling it off. … Me and my wife are trying to monitor, to keep our prices as low as we possibly can so if you want to buy something, it’s still in reach for you. But at the same time, we’ve got to make a profit or we won’t be here tomorrow,” Copeland said.
Trucking provides an important service to Texas, as 86% of its counties are serviced entirely by truck, Bostic said.
“So whether it’s groceries, whether it’s tires, whether it’s brakes, it’s jumped up,” he said. Anything that a truck brings to the economy has gone up because of the price of fuel. … At one point are my prices too much? And when you run out of the existing contract with the states, the counties, the cities, and they don’t have the budgeted money to do the road, bridge, park maintenance and things like that, then it’s going to stop.”
“People don’t understand it. If you use it, wear it, buy it, ride it, drive it, at some point in time, a truck brought it,” Bostic said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.