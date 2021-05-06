Trinity Christian Academy will put its talent to good use this Friday to help a fellow student.
About eight weeks ago, Trinity Christian student Brennan Plett was involved in a motor vehicle wreck with his older brother, Austin, and both boys were flown to the Dallas metroplex for treatment. While Austen turned out to be mostly fine, Brennan wasn’t quite so lucky, Trinity teacher Melissa Wickersham said.
“He broke his arm, his leg and several ribs on the right side of his body,” she said, adding Brennan was just now getting around without a wheelchair. “He’s a very athletic boy, so he was very determined.”
On Friday, starting at 5:30 p.m., in lieu of the school’s annual fine arts and academic meet, the school will host a talent showcase in the TCA gym, along with a silent auction, to help the family cover medical expenses from the accident. All of the proceeds from the event will be given to Brennan’s parents, Ernie and Rachel Plett for not only bills but also any associated costs for the care their children received. The family does not carry health insurance, Wickersham said.
“It actually was his classmates’ idea,” she said.
Savannah Hubbard has been coordinating the event, which is free to attend, she said. The talent showcase is normally just for families of students so they can show what the students learned this year, but because of the circumstances, the event will be opened up to everyone.
“It was just going to be families, and then this horrible thing happened, and the students wanted to help,” Hubbard said.
The silent auction will feature items donated by local businesses such as Bee Sweet in downtown, as well as Badge Caps and the Living Water Bookstore. Also, each grade level has chosen a theme and will be bringing items related to the theme to create a gift basket for the auction.
“We’re hoping to have at least one basket from each grade,” Hubbard said.
The event will be from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. at the Trinity Christian Academy gym, 2190 FM 79, in Paris.
