CLARKSVILLE - The Red River Commissioners will consider allowing commissioners Donnie Gentry and David Hutson to try to auction off excess equipment during a Monday meeting at 9 a.m. in the County Annex, 200 N. Walnut.
The court will also consider bids for fuel and road materials during the meeting.
Also on the agenda is discussion on allowing part-time road crew employees to get in on the county insurance plan.
