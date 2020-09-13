Superintendent Kelli Stewart will update Lamar ISD trustees on Covid-19 as the novel coronavirus affects school operations when trustees meet at 6 p.m. Monday at the administration building, 3130 N. Main St.
Discussion items include attendance, safety, maintenance, the gifted and talented program handbook, and an update on the athletic program.
Approval of a new course — Student to Industry Connection — is expected as is an amendment to the employee handbook and the approval of a local policy about compensation and benefits for vacations and holidays.
Assistant Superintendent Leslie Watson will seek trustee approval of a District of Innovation proposal and the superintendent will submit an Agrilife Extension program resolution. She will also update the board on “operation connectivity” a state initiative that addresses the ability of students to access the internet.
After an executive session, trustees may approve administrative recommendations, if any, for staff or professional personnel changes or employment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.