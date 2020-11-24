DEPORT — Thanksgiving will be a little warmer and brighter in Deport this year thanks to Project Deport and the Moll family. Both are offering free Thanksgiving meals to any resident in need so no one has to spend the holiday without a hot meal.
Roy and Amber Moll lost their son and home last year, and Amber said cooking up the free meals is a way for them to give back to a community that helped them during their hardship. She said she asked her family what they wanted to do to give back and her kids suggested helping the elderly or other kids, but they eventually landed on helping during the holiday season.
“My husband and I decided to help the community that helped us through our hard times,” Amber said.
The Molls will be offering turkey, dressing, cornbread, green beans or corn, a dinner roll, homemade chicken and noodles and a slice of pumpkin pie — all free of charge. The meals will be delivered in order to uphold Covid-19 safety guidelines.
“Due to Covid, they’re going to be delivered to make sure there’s no gatherings because I would hate to see somebody come down with Covid,” Amber said.
Anyone who would like a meal from the Moll family can call or text Amber at 903-395-5822. She said meals can be requested all the way up to Thanksgiving Day.
Along with the Molls, Project Deport will be offering free meals at the Deport Volunteer Fire Department, 154 Monroe St., from 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Volunteers will be passing out meals in order to avoid a large gathering to mitigate the spread of the coronavirus.
Project Deport President Julia Grossmann said the organization wanted to spread the love for Thanksgiving and make sure no one in the Deport community felt left out or alone during the holiday.
“There’s a bunch of community members in our town that either don’t have the ability to have all their family come down or don’t have all their family around close enough,” she said. “So it kind of gives them an opportunity to at least have a nice, warm Thanksgiving meal.”
Crystal Folse, a member of Project Deport, has been helping to put together the annual Thanksgiving meal for 15 years. She said she spends hours in the kitchen leading up to the holiday, roasting turkeys and making dressing. This year, her son is even chipping in, baking up homemade brownies.
“I start on Tuesday night on the turkeys and then I get up and cook the rest of them on Wednesday and then I get up early Thursday morning, at like 6 or 7 a.m., and I’ll heat it all back up and put them in roaster pans,” Folse said.
She said the hard work is worth it to be a part of bringing the community together on a day that’s all about unity and giving. The cooking process is also a way for her family to bond.
“I just like to see people coming together,” Folse said. “It’s a time of giving … And I get my family to help me make stuff and teach them how to cook. And I’ll show them how to make the dressing. My aunt passed the recipe down to me, and I’ll just kind of share it with them too, so I enjoy it.”
While Project Deport’s annual event usually involves the community eating together, the group elected to pass out the meals, like the Molls, to keep people safe from Covid-19. Grossmann said although it’s disappointing this year will look different, she’s just thankful they’re still able to keep people happy and fed this Thanksgiving.
“It’s sad, but honestly, I’m just happy that everyone’s still been able to get a meal and that we’re still able to do it,” Grossmann said.
