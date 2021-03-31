UPDATE, 11 a.m.: A jury has found Douglas Gene McCloure, 54, of Powderly, guilty of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and a second-degree charge of child sexual contact. The trial now moves to the punishment phase.
____
With much detail, a Lamar County teenager described sexual abuse at the hands of his family member when he was 8 and 9 years old during testimony Tuesday in the trial of Douglas Gene McCloure, 54, of Powderly.
The boy’s mother described how McCloure was in their life for more than a decade through 2018, when her son told her about abuse that happened five years earlier, saying McCloure violated him on a regular basis while watching child pornography.
McCloure is on trial at the Lamar County Courthouse before 6th District Judge Wes Tidwell for one count of first degree aggravated sexual assault of a child under the age of 14 and a second-degree charge of child sexual contact, both dating to 2013.
After a day of testimony presented by prosecutors Kelsey Doty and Jill Drake of the Lamar County District Attorney’s Office, the defendant chose not to testify, and defense attorney Heath Hyde, of Sulphur Springs, called no witnesses. The jury began deliberations at roughly 5 p.m., and at 7 p.m. retired for the evening. Deliberations were to resume at 9 a.m. today.
During closing arguments, Hyde attempted to zero in on inconsistencies in the testimonies of the mother and son. The mother said her son randomly told her about child pornography he had on his cellphone. In an attempt to tell him that normal people do not do those things, her son answered, “Mom, Doug does.”
However, the son testified that his mother asked to see his cellphone, something she had never done before. Knowing she would find the pornography, the son said he told his mother what was on his phone, and that in the course of the conversation his mother asked him if anyone had ever done anything like that to him.
Hyde argued the son invented the story about his father in an attempt to avoid getting into trouble. Doty argued it is unlikely a boy age 13 or so, the son’s age in 2018, would invent such a story when he knew, as he testified, that the most punishment he would receive was being grounded a day or two and having his phone taken away temporarily.
The prosecution introduced information about a 2014 Child Protective Services investigation involving McCloure when Lt. Johnathan Smith, of the Lamar County Criminal Investigations Division, testified. The investigation resulted in no charges but led to testimony by a live-in girlfriend, who said she turned him in out of fear of what he might do to the young boy.
Emily Echols Frazier of Deport said she had lived with Frazier about a month when she discovered videos on his computer of underage boys performing sex acts. The witness said she intentionally made McCloure feel comfortable talking, and that he shared plans to show the boy the videos while touching himself in front of him.
“I left the next morning for San Antonio and called CPS from there,” Frazier said about her intention to get out of town.
During cross examination, Frazier said she is an inquisitive type, watches detective shows and thought it would be fun to see how much she could get McCloure to talk about the child pornography on his computer.
About the 2014 investigation, the boy testified he denied anything happening to him then out of fear he would get in trouble, and the mother said at the time she did not believe McCloure would do “those kind of things.”
Rebecca Peevy, executive director of the Children’s Advocacy Center in Paris, where Smith arranged for a forensic interview in the case, testified as an expert witness for the prosecution as she explained the forensic interview process as well as characteristics of the disclosure process sexually abused children go through.
Talking about what happened is an outcry, Peevy said. Disclosure is a process — whether they tell what happened all at once or at different times.
On cross examination, Hyde was in the process of asking Peevy who she thought was the more credible witness — the son or the mother. Doty objected, and Tidwell dismissed the jury and told the defense attorney he could not ask a witness about the credibility of other witnesses because it is the job of jurors to decide witness credibility.
The prosecution rested, the defense called no witnesses and asked for a directed verdict, which Tidwell denied.
Arrested May 1, 2019, at the Choctaw Casino in Grant, Oklahoma, on a joint felony arrest by the Lamar County Sheriff’s Office, the Oklahoma Tribal Police and Choctaw Tribal Security, McCloure was extradited to Lamar County Jail on May 3, 2019, and released the same day on a $100,000 bond.
On Jan. 25 this year, Judge Wes Tidwell reset the bond to $500,000. McCloure was arrested the same day and remains in Lamar County Jail.
