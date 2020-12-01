Inside the Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, nestled among artifacts and fossils from Lamar County’s past, are art pieces of all styles and sizes created by local young artists eager to show off their hard work after cancellations of art shows due to Covid-19.
This year, local art teachers watched as shows were canceled left and right and knew they wanted to do something to keep their students’ spirits high, Chisum High School art teacher Mario Munguia said. So, Chisum and North Lamar high schools partnered with Paris Junior College and the museum to host a showcase and friendly competition. PJC art director Lena Spencer said students and teachers alike welcomed the chance to show the fruits of their labor after an unprecedented year.
“A lot of the students, they were so excited about the opportunity to actually show their artwork in person … and being able to bring their family here and their friends to get to come in and see their artwork,” Spencer said, strolling around a room with art pieces tacked from floor to ceiling.
Munguia said Chisum High School’s annual end-of-year art showcase was shelved because of Covid-19 and it took a toll on some of the students. But the chance to display their artwork for the Paris community helped remedy some of that disappointment.
“Sadly, (the show) never came to be. So managing that kind of thing was tough for the students, because they definitely like the recognition and they like to have their work out there,” Munguia said. “And I’m all supportive of having as much opportunity for them to display their work and really get the recognition that they deserve for working all year.”
Over at PJC, Spencer was seeing the same crestfallen faces as students lost opportunities to show their work and she wanted to find a way to fix that. Munguia said the partnership with the museum and the other schools was a great idea to keep students motivated and let the community see the wealth of talent young artists in Paris have.
“This is a really nice collaboration between all the art departments to focus on the students and their work,” he said.
Valley of the Caddo Museum board President Michael Nickey said the artwork was judged blind in a high school and a college category by local artists Steve Boyce and James Carey. The pieces vary in style and medium, from prints made with Photoshop to canvases painted with painstaking detail, and Nickey said it was intriguing to watch the judges choose their top pieces because of how different the works were. After long discussions and debates, Carey and Boyce settled on their winners.
In the high school division, Alex Copeland from North Lamar took home first place, Kristen Parson from Chisum won second and Kaylie Spradlin from Chisum snagged third. In the college-level competition, Will Walker won first and Sarah Veien took second and third place.
Spencer and Nickey agreed that a special aspect of the show is that both judges and each person who visits, has a different perspective, opinion and preference. Art isn’t one-size-fits-all.
“I love the fact that every single person that comes in here will have a different piece, will have a different favorite,” Spencer said. “To me, that is just the greatest thing about art, is that there’s so many styles and there’s so many mediums and everyone has such a strong opinion on what they think is better.”
Even though the exhibit was a competition and winners were chosen, Spencer said she tried to make sure her students knew that showcasing art isn’t all about winning — it’s about the experience. She said she uses an example from her own art career, there was an instance where she won first place in a competition and then didn’t place in a different one with the same piece, to illustrate to students that art is subjective and while they may not always walk away with a ribbon, it’s still worth the effort.
“I tell the students it’s really nice to win, but it’s just really nice to exhibit,” Spencer said.
Pointing out all the different styles of work, Spencer said her students worked diligently to improve their skills in preparation for the show and that she hopes they’re as proud as she is of their progress.
“A lot of the assignments were challenging and I think I think a lot of people surprised themselves,” Spencer said. “When you go into art and you’re not sure about doing it and you actually learn the process … I think they’re really happy with their work.”
Nickey said not only is the exhibit a way to recognize the talent of young artists in the Paris community, but he hopes it will help to get the museum’s name on more peoples’ radar.
“Only about 25% of the people in the Paris area even know this museum exists,” Nickey said.
The museum, which is stocked with donated artifacts and regularly refreshes its exhibits with historical items from around the state, will be showing the art through Jan. 23. Nickey said the public is invited to vote, once per day, for their favorite piece through Jan. 16. Spencer said she hopes visitors, whether they vote or not, walk away with a positive, moving experience.
“I think everyone is looking for a personal connection. And when you’re looking at art, if there’s something that you feel you connect to, or something you feel familiar with, or it makes you feel an emotion, or feel something,” Spencer said. “That’s the true meaning of art is to have this experience, for the artists to have that experience with their audience.”
The Valley of the Caddo Museum & Cultural Center, 1115 Bonham St. in Paris, offers special tours, which can be requested by calling Nickey at 903-496-0710 or 330-283-8760.
